To get noticed, it's better to be naughty than nice

Tangaroa Walker shows how drenching should be done.

OPINION: Not many people know about the Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary. But that all changed when Barney the african grey parrot arrived.

The major's wife visited the sanctuary and when she approached Barney, the parrott said "you can f**k off".

The vicar visited the sanctuary shortly after and he was told by Barney to "f**k off and all".

The police were called and Barney was deemed to be a threat to public decency after he told the officers to "f**k off w*****s".

Barney was moved to a quieter part of the sanctuary, away from visitors. But a group of girl guides found him and wanted to look at his beautiful feathers. Barney responded by crying "bollocks, bollocks, bollocks".

Barney was then put into solitary confinement while sanctuary staff decided what to do with him.

READ MORE:

* Lessons for dairy industry from sailor who was sunk three times by U-boat

* Agritech business platforms are just around the corner

* Farmers perform balancing act with pasture feeding

Barney had been donated to the sanctuary by a truck driver who was moving overseas. Barney lived in the living room next to the television set.

Barney's owner disliked people with authority and whenever they appeared on TV Barney's owner would yell some sort of abuse at the TV.

People with authority tend to wear some sort of uniform, so whenever Barney was approached by people with a uniform on he would send some verbal abuse their way.

Geoff Grewcock was in charge of the sanctuary and he felt that they could reform Barney. Grewcock felt that Barney needed the chance to communicate in his natural dialect. So Barney was placed in a cage with two other african grey parrots called Sam and Charlie.

GETTY People want to see something different, something interesting and something entertaining. (File photo)

But Barney's rehabilitation didn't quite go to plan. Instead of Sam and Charlie influencing Barney's behaviour, the opposite happened and Sam and Charlie became quite proficient in the use of Barney's naughty vocabulary.

Grewcock said, "the cage sounds like a builders' yard". With all three parrots yelling "f**k and w*****r" at each other.

Barney was naughty and seemed to do everything wrong.

But all of a sudden Warickshire wildlife sanctuary was on the BBC, in The Guardian, The Times and The Telegraph newspapers.

The number of visitors to the sanctuary went through the roof.

No one wanted to see normal birds or animals doing normal things or well-behaved birds. They wanted to see Barney because he was different, unusual and new.

These days, we have so much information, stories or content coming at us we don't have time for the plain and the normal.

People want to see something different, something interesting and something entertaining.

In my industry, agriculture, farmers are constantly lamenting about how good farming stories are not getting out there. Therefore the message that there are good farmers is not being spread.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Farmers shy away from showing anything that could be considered bad for fear of bad publicity. They end up being like the well-behaved birds at the sanctuary. Their stories are not new, different or exciting.

But oftentimes the message farmers want to spread is boring. It may be a good story of a good farmer that shows the good stuff. A well-spoken farmer on a sunny day planting some trees, or cows basking in the sun.

Farmers shy away from showing anything that could be considered bad for fear of bad publicity.

They end up being like the well-behaved birds at the sanctuary. Their stories are not new, different or exciting.

Tangaroa Walker set up a Facebook page called Farm 4 Life. He shows sick cows, calving cows, fighting cows — all the things that many farmers would shy away from.

His Facebook page has more followers than Fonterra and Dairy NZ put together.

It applies to all of us. If we want to get noticed, we should be a bit less obedient and a bit more like Barney.