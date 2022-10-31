The political hoodwinking over carbon forestry

Exotic forests make more sense for the marginal land many Māori owners are saddled with than alternatives like gorse and ink weed.

Penetaui Kleskovich is the operations manager for the commercial activities of Tai Tokerau iwi Te Aupōuri.

OPINION: Maori landowners have been busy this year trying to decipher what the Crown is up to in terms of regulating exotic forestry.

What Tai Tokerau hears from their Treaty settlement partner appears to be bafflingly different from what the bureaucracy hears.

In fact, it reminds us of the philosophical riddle: “If a tree falls in the forest and nobody hears it, did it happen?”

Apparently the answer to this head-scratcher is the difference between noise and sound waves. The former is subjective, the latter has an objective existence.

Māori are not in the room when the Minister of Climate Change opines on the carbon forestry estate. So we have to rely on the bureaucratic brain interpreting ministerial vibrations. Trusting the ear drums of officials has not served tangata whenua well.

Forestry, we are told, has a key role to play in reducing the cost of our climate change journey to zero carbon. The extent of that role however continues to be kicked about between elitist climate change commissioners, mercurial ministers and muddled officials.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The entrance way to Māori land in Northland. Iwi are facing the alienation of their rights because of proposed restrictions on forestry plantings on their whenua, argues Penetaui Kleskovich.

The Tai Tokerau Māori landowner perspective is straightforward. Entanglements of red tape that prevent us from using our Treaty whenua are the alienation of our rights.

We are saddled with an estate of marginal land. Exotic forestry makes more sense than gorse, ink week and tobacco weed. Any new regulations for carbon forestry that differ from our plantation forests is political hoodwinking.

Earlier this year ministers agreed to shelve their agenda to repeal the emissions trading scheme (ETS) provision enabling permanent exotic carbon forestry.

Now they are back at it again, with a working party designed to choke the ETS process with rules and regulations.

Recently ministers released a discussion paper to reform the national environmental standards for forestry. This statutory device has assisted forestry to achieve consistent standards across various regions.

However, as more land is converted into exotic forestry for harvesting and carbon sink purposes, new regulations are on the way.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The hills of Tararua, blanketed in trees planted for carbon farming.

Beneath the bureaucratic canopy, the agenda is clear. Māori land owners will now require resource consents to convert land from grazing into forestry plantations. This will burden local government with more costs and increase investor uncertainty.

Councils will have to quantify how many trees should be planted in a given area. Today trees, tomorrow animals, and beyond who knows.

Our system of land ownership is being stripped of flexibility. This undermines our productivity.

Sheep and beef farmers, many of whom are Māori, fear they will be taxed off their land.

The Labour Government is hell-bent on gold medal status in the climate change international virtue-signalling race.

As we are forced to retire land we will have to hack through mingimingi/bureaucratic weeds before planting trees to earn income. The world is facing a global food shortage. Tangata whenua have the answer, food and fibre. Pity ministers are not listening.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori have to rely on officials to interpret the thoughts of Climate Change Minister James Shaw on carbon forestry, says Penetaui Kleskovich.

As Māori landowners are impeded from best-land-use decision-making, the result is clear. Fewer jobs, more pests and less income for ourselves and our nation. It seems as if the agenda of the carbon zero gurus is social engineering under the guise of a climate crisis.

The Resource Management Act reforms are a further threat to the forestry sector as they provide more powers to frustrate the growth of this sector. Just as fish farming is nigh on impossible due to red tape, it would appear the same toxic bureaucratic brew is being cooked up to halt carbon forestry.

Ministers do not seem to have a clear plan. The costs of zero carbon have not been socialised. Perhaps they believe that the examples of adverse weather events will stupefy us into blind political submission.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw, like the proverbial tree in the forest, drops clangers, but we never know whether or why he said it.

KEVIN STENT The controversial Three Waters reforms are evidence of the Government’s bias for nationalising the delivery of services.

Take for example his suggestion that the present ETS carbon set-up should be replaced by a single-buyer market.

All carbon units generated by carbon forest owners should be only sold to a single Crown purchaser. This entity would set the price and then re-distribute or on-sell these offsetting units to emitters either domestically or globally.

Perhaps this smash and grab should not surprise us. After all this is a Government which has a bias for nationalising the delivery of services. Examples that come to mind are Three Waters, Te Whatu Ora and Te Pūkenga. Hardly reassuring to forestry investors.

Tai Tokerau pine forests are showing signs of red needle cast. Trees develop a rust-like appearance in the foliage. It is said that La Nina weather can exacerbate this condition. It can be controlled, however.

It is one of the many challenges that forestry investors and managers face. Such occurrences should not be catastrophised or exploited by Ministers as an opportunity to worsen the regulatory burden.

Rather than warping the arc of carbon forestry development, work collaboratively. After all, isn’t this the government of “he waka eke noa”: we are all in the waka together.