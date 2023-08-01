Why farmers are the best placed to decide how to farm better

Dairy farmer Jason Halford says at one point he was so burnt out he couldn't function.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and has a PhD in soil science.

OPINION: It is easy for people to make suggestions about how other people could do things better. Parenting, coaching the All Blacks, running the country... New Zealand is not short of ideas. Some of them might lead to some improvements in some aspects.

Too often, however, the person making the suggestion comes from a position of partial knowledge. Too often, the person doesn’t understand the full implications and ramifications. Too often, the outcome is not what was anticipated.

The ETS sounds good until you see the advance of forestry and realise that trees are only a temporary carbon sink.

Locking down the country against Covid seems good until you realise that the economy has been compromised.

A managed retreat for agricultural production and switch to regenerative agriculture seems good until you realise that a reduction in stocking rate could lead to reduced efficiency and uneconomic farming enterprises.

And though there are theories that farmers are rich and can therefore afford to change, there are many who, just like any other business owner, are struggling. They are juggling labour shortages, hugely inflated costs and extreme weather conditions. They are in a constant mode of redoing budgets, remaking decisions, and trying to keep staff, stock, property and family safe.

There are, in fact, parallels with shop owners, but no well-intentioned person is suggesting that dairy owners get rid of their stock to make them less vulnerable to ram raids.

Reducing stock numbers can cut efficiencies.

It is true that some countries have proposed reducing stock numbers, particularly of cows, to help meet climate change obligations. The Netherlands, for instance, has received EU approval to spend €1.41 billion buying out livestock farms. Ireland has proposed reducing the national herd by 65,000 a year for three years at an estimated buy out of €3000 a cow. At present the Irish government actually subsidises milk production (at approximately 20c/kg milk solids), so farmers are feeling confused about what they should be doing.

New Zealand farmers are feeling likewise. They have been praised for keeping the export economy going, for increasing the value of what has been produced, and for being highly efficient , but they are also being urged to take up more sustainable practices by people who don’t know what they have already done and are doing.

Reducing stock numbers sounds good to some, but in New Zealand it reduces the efficiencies that have been gained over the years. The number of cows per hectare differs across the country to match grass growth and seasonal conditions. Northland dairy averages 2.3 cows per hectare, Waikato is 2.9 and Taranaki 2.8. North Canterbury is 3.5, West Coast 2.2 and Otago 2.7. There is no right number.

Further, farm working expenses last year were highest in Northland and Otago, and lowest in Taranaki, but operating profit was highest in Marlborough/Canterbury and lowest in Northland.

Confused?

For beef and sheep farmers the complications are even greater, as the land topography is a significant and variable factor. Overall, they are losing money this year because of decreased value and increased costs.

Regenerative agriculture and “regeneration” of soils by increasing organic matter is relatively easy for mono-cropping enterprises. The key is establishing permanent pasture, which already covers about half of New Zealand and has done for decades. Managed by pastoral farmers with grazing and fertiliser to overcome the limit to photosynthesis (superphosphate initially, and nitrogen more recently), organic matter in the soil has increased.

It is pastoral agriculture that gives New Zealand its high soil organic matter – approximately twice as much as in soils in the rest of the world on average, and three times as much as in Australian soils.

The management that has built up the soil organic matter has also enabled a pastoral industry with some of the lowest greenhouse gas production per kg of meat and milk (of the countries in the research).

The efficiencies reflect animals grazing high quality pasture rather than in housing on mixed feed. Feedlots can be efficient and allow the capture of effluent, but are also associated with increasing the likely need for antibiotics, due to the proximity of animals, and shorter life spans than animals at pasture in the New Zealand system.

Good farmers who know their land and stock, and who are watching the markets for signals, make the difference. Just like shop owners who consider the likely preferences of the people who live around them and adjust their shelves accordingly.

Nobody from outside, however, well-meaning or however well-read, can really identify a better pathway for the sector.

Most of us know that we couldn’t do a better job of coaching the All Blacks. Most of us don’t want the risk entailed in managing a corner dairy and are simply grateful when the milk we need is in the chiller.

The same understanding should apply to the professionals who produce food and fibre through management of almost half the area of New Zealand.