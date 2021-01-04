Why it was good to be a farmer in 2020

For an exporting country like ours, initial predictions the pandemic would result in a broad slowdown in international trade amid border closures, logistics difficulties and reduced demand did dampen the economic outlook.

OPINION: 2020 has been full of surprises. I’m not sure there has been a more disruptive year in my lifetime. For many across New Zealand, 2020 suddenly morphed into the year of “resetting”; a year to take stock, re-evaluate priorities and stay close to home. But for many Kiwi farmers and growers, it’s also been a year to make hay while the sun is shining.

The outlook wasn’t always so rosy. Back in January and February, the north and east of the North Island were officially in drought – some regions for a sustained period – significantly impacting production outputs for many. No one knew what the future would hold and what they’d need to get through.

Then, Covid-19 – and later the rain – arrived.

For an exporting country like ours, initial predictions the pandemic would result in a broad slowdown in international trade amid border closures, logistics difficulties and reduced demand did dampen the economic outlook. However, fears Covid-19 would send globalisation into reverse have so far proved unfounded.

In October the World Trade Organisation swiftly revised its trade forecast for international goods, predicting a fall of 9.2 per cent in 2020, less than the 12.9 per cent drop originally feared. And, as a food producing nation, New Zealand exports are proving resilient and reaping the rewards.

Overall, 2020 turned out to be a strong year for New Zealand’s commodities. Food and fibre producers have continued to help feed the world and bring much needed income into the New Zealand economy. Encouragingly exports are showing no signs of slowing any time soon. While sheep and beef exports are down slightly on this time last year, especially following the latest Covid-19-imposed lockdowns in Europe, it could have been much worse.

The dairy sector is broadly in the middle of the pack, and, as a beneficiary of robust demand from China, it is proving more resilient than many had anticipated. Then there’s our forestry and horticulture sectors which have been the big winners in recent months. Forestry prices have lifted compared with a year ago and face further upside with local construction activity holding up alongside a strengthening Chinese recovery.

Apple exports held their value over the six months to September on the same period last year. Green and gold kiwifruit growers have continued to produce bumper crops this season to-date, with volumes up 19.5 per cent on last year. Global demand for both fruits seems to be holding up and may be benefiting from a greater focus on healthy eating since Covid-19.

Both environmental and financial sustainability continues to motivate New Zealand farmers, with real environmental progress being made. Our farmers are great custodians of the land and with potentially significant changes ahead of them, they are working constructively with government and industry bodies to ensure New Zealand remains a premium, sustainable producer of high-end commodities.

Many of our farming customers are making excellent progress in improving the financial sustainability of their businesses too. It’s encouraging seeing increasing numbers of farmers paying down debt or investing in more efficient on-farm practices. This focus will serve them well into the future.

We’re also seeing more creativity in the market, creating a stronger and more diverse industry as a result. Sheep milking, quinoa and hemp are increasing in popularity, while collaboration between the local farming and horticulture sectors is on the rise as some agri customers divest sections of land traditionally used for grazing to horticulture.

Demand for productive land is also getting stronger which is encouraging for the future of farming. Data released in November reveals a 45 per cent increase in farm sales in the three months to October 2020 versus the same period in 2019.

While New Zealand agriculture is amongst the most efficient in the world, addressing the impacts of climate change and minimising our environmental footprint remain key challenges. With our borders closed for the foreseeable future, we need to find new and creative ways to address the very real labour shortage for the impending picking seasons too. Finding suitable pathways to attract and re-train Kiwi workers will be vital.

In the meantime, as we head into a summer forecast to be wet and warm, we’re expecting the good times for our commodities to keep rolling well into 2021.