'A balancing act': Shareholder activism more alive than you think

Many KiwiSaver funds have oil companies among their investments, though there are an increasing number of KiwiSaver funds that are fossil fuel-free.

OPINION: There’s a whole new breed of sharemarket investors out there, a crowd of 20-somethings joining the older types who have long extolled the virtues of equity investment.

Direct investment by “mum, dad and the kids” investors now comprises around $38 billion – together with a further $58b invested via KiwiSaver and a further $120b invested in other managed funds.

As a whole, that’s an increase of 6 per cent over the last five years (for KiwiSaver, that’s 100 per cent).

The benefits for the long-term financial wellbeing of New Zealand’s population are well-served by the rise in investment interest. In the long-term, investment risk underpinned by a well-balanced portfolio is a risk worth taking for most.

John Selkirk/Stuff Former New Zealand Shareholders Association chairman Bruce Sheppard was a vocal representative for small investors in sharemarket listed companies in early 2000s, often wearing eye-catching headgear.

It’s great to see the rising tide of young women joining the investment ranks – that supports financial independence and an increasing financial capability among women, helping to break down the gender imbalance on all matters financial that has typified earlier generations.

The reasons for the rising tide are well known – KiwiSaver has awoken many to the long-term benefits of investment, new platforms have helped to break down barriers (real or perceived) for investment, while low interest rates have encouraged people to look at other options.

Holding companies to account

With investment gaining its “cool factor”, does that mean that companies and the people who run them are in a better position to take advantage of investors?

In the late 1980s, company executives could seemingly do no wrong – feted and adored as captains of industry, with many ultimately destroying value for their investors.

That led directly to the establishment of the New Zealand Shareholders Association (NZSA) in 2001 – an activist group supporting investors who were fed up with playing at the wrong end of an uneven playing field.

Supplied New Zealand Shareholders Association chief executive Oliver Mander.

The NZSA was an active voice promoting change in NZ financial markets, but it took until 2011 to establish the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and until late 2013 for the introduction of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

The FMA and regulatory change have underpinned a long-overdue credibility for New Zealand’s capital markets.

Sam Stubbs, in a recent article, laments a “virtual silence” on behalf of fund managers when it comes to holding companies to account. He also damns the NZSA with faint praise, saying that it has struggled to find its next Bruce Sheppard; the original chairman of the association.

Gee, thanks Sam.

For the record, the NZSA is still kicking hard on behalf of retail investors. At this point, I should point out that I am the newly-minted chief executive of the NZSA.

There’s no doubt that the game has changed since the early 2000s. For retail investors, there are now greater protections in place compared to those days of New Zealand’s corporate wild west.

The NZSA advocates strongly on behalf of investors, but the regulatory improvements offered by the reforms of the last decade allow the association to operate in a more nuanced manner than the blunt sledgehammers (or viking helmets) of old.

123rf There’s a whole new breed of sharemarket investors out there, a crowd of 20-somethings joining the older types.

The NZSA’s role is a tricky one – a balancing act between establishing credibility to talk to company executives on behalf of retail investors while maintaining editorial independence to highlight opportunities for improvement in governance, performance or other corporate decisions.

Companies are owned by their shareholders. That means that company executives work for the shareholders, as represented by directors. The NZSA gives voice to those shareholders, not just at annual shareholder meetings, but in regular dialogue with company executives throughout the year.

For retail investors, the NZSA provides research, support and a proxy service – meaning that NZSA can vote on your behalf at company shareholder meetings.

During 2020, the NZSA issued about 130 proxy intention notices, all supported by research. Specific issues mentioned by Stubbs – such as director tenure, remuneration and diversity – are covered by the NZSA as part of its research.

The NZSA also takes positions on topical issues – including the wage subsidy. We have been (and remain) a vocal critic of those organisations who claimed the wage subsidy while maintaining high dividend flows to investors.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff CEO of Simplicity Kiwisaver Sam Stubbs.

Like Stubbs, I agree that the rise in business journalism has helped in giving voice to the concerns of investors. Articles such as my own have helped to educate new investors and bring some measure of objectivity to specific company information. The new stability in media ownership can only support this trend.

The point is – shareholder activism is alive and well. It may take a different form to the publicity stunts of the early 2000s, but that is a mere reflection of the comparative maturity of the New Zealand financial ecosystem than a lack of difficult conversations.

The ultimate accountability

As the new chief executive of the NZSA, I’m more interested in looking forward than looking back. Notwithstanding my comments here, there is plenty more that the NZSA can do.

While our core focus will always be on NZX-listed entities, the increase in KiwiSaver funds (including Stubb’s own Simplicity Funds Management) provides a better opportunity for the NZSA to engage with fund managers to advocate on behalf of investors.

We are also continually reviewing our policies, to ensure that they are consistent not only with best practice, but also with investor expectations.

A key NZSA focus for 2021 will be on packaging a range of education materials for investors, covering everything from “how do I buy shares” to establishing portfolio weightings and objective analytical criteria for assessing companies.

After all, the best method of holding companies to account is for knowledgeable investors to make their own investment decisions to buy or sell shares.

To quote Stubbs, “that’s perhaps the best example of shareholder activism”.

– Oliver Mander is chief executive of the Shareholders Association.