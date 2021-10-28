British public fed a lot of guff on NZ farm practices

OPINION: Last week’s announcement of a free-trade agreement between New Zealand and the United Kingdom was met with predictable howls of outrage from British farmers.

Already reeling from the effects of Brexit, the prospect of reduced tariffs and more competition was seen by some as another nail in the coffin of their agricultural industry.

Their concerns were not about New Zealand wine, onions and kiwifruit being a few cents cheaper, but at the prospect of our dairy and lamb entering their supermarkets unencumbered by tariffs and quotas.

New Zealand is the clear short-term winner in this agreement. The UK is our seventh-largest trading partner, while we rank a lowly 53rd on their lengthy list, accounting for only 0.2 per cent of their trade.

READ MORE:

* UK trade deal 'fantastic' for Marlborough wine company

* NZ-UK trade deal: New Zealand pushed back on British contractors entering the country

* Cheap gin and chocolate? What the UK-NZ free trade deal could mean for Kiwis



The British Government is taking a much longer view, seeing the agreement as a show of good faith and a stepping stone to being accepted into the CPTPPTA, a club that imparts much bigger benefits than currently available with its existing trade agreements.

While I was prepared for British farmers to be angry – and to be fair, most of their ire was directed at their own Government and not towards Kiwi farmers – I wasn’t prepared for the disinformation campaign swiftly launched by their own food standards certification programme, Red Tractor.

Red Tractor’s bright infographic, labelled “Legal Farming Standards Compared”, was a mish-mash of half-truths, context-free statements and outright lies.

It was quickly seized upon by Britons and shared widely on social media as a tool to berate the British government and demonise New Zealand farmers.

Red Tractor would have you believe New Zealand agriculture relies on growth hormones, dangerous herbicides and a wanton disregard for animal welfare. It claims we dehorn animals without anaesthetic, don’t care how much time they spend in a truck, and that our lambs are far too old when they are docked.

As a parting shot, they assert cameras are not required in our slaughterhouses.

Red Tractor’s first claim, that the growth hormone ractopamine is legal is New Zealand while being banned in Great Britain, is true, kind of.

Its use here is banned in sheep and beef but legal in pork. I’m not sure why that would trouble your average British shopper as our pig industry is so tiny, only 93 producers, that we import 60 per cent of our pork.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times As our pig industry is so tiny, no New Zealand pork will ever be sold British supermarkets.

No New Zealand pork will ever see the inside of a British supermarket.

They’re also kind of right about paraquat. While banned in the UK, its use here is restricted and controlled as a herbicide of last resort for resistant weeds, but that’s where Red Tractor’s run of being partially correct abruptly ends.

Pain relief is required for disbudding and dehorning animals of all ages, livestock transport times are strictly regulated and monitored, and CCTV is required in processing plants where the meat is for human consumption. Of course, veterinarians are present at all these plants too.

Its assertion about lamb docking is a transparent attempt to paint New Zealand lamb as cruel while totally ignoring the differences between our systems.

British ewes lamb indoors, providing the farmer constant access to the young stock.

David White/Stuff New Zealand sheep lamb outdoors, which is why our farmers can’t dock lambs too early as it could cause them to be abandoned by their mothers.

New Zealand sheep lamb outdoors in a natural pastoral environment, free to exhibit their natural behaviour. Any attempt to interfere too early for docking could cause the lambs to be abandoned by their mothers. Each country takes the correct approach for their own system.

Irresponsible scare campaigns aside, what do British farmers have to worry about from this free-trade agreement? As far as dairy is concerned, nothing. This isn’t about putting blocks of cheese into the fridges of your local Aldi – we haven’t exported consumer dairy products to the UK for over a decade, and we’re not about to start.

This is about ingredients. The UK is the world’s second-largest importer of dairy products by value but accounts for less than 1 per cent of New Zealand’s dairy exports.

This agreement will give us the opportunity to replace some of the ingredients the UK already import with ingredients of our own. The UK will still buy the same amount of dairy from overseas, we just plan on more of it being from New Zealand.

As for lamb, both New Zealand and British lamb are currently the same price in British supermarkets. While that may change with the eventual reduction in tariffs, you must remember our seasons are very different. New Zealand lamb is popular at Christmas, when it’s in season, and likewise British lamb is popular at Easter.

I do have a solution for concerned British farmers though. If you can put a leg of Welsh lamb in my supermarket at the same price as locally grown lamb, I will gladly buy some to see what all the fuss is about. After all, consumer choice is one of the joys of living in a global economy.

– Craig Hickman is an equity manager on a 1000-cow dairy farm in mid-Canterbury.