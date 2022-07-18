Food is getting more expensive, so why are we still wasting it?

The rising price of food doesn’t seem to be putting a lid on our tendency to waste it.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, adjunct professor Lincoln University, is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown. The analysis and conclusions are her own.

OPINION: Food is more expensive than it was. There is no argument.

The Reserve Bank inflation calculator shows that in the year to March 31, food inflation was 6.7%, whereas wage inflation was only 5.3%. This means that expenditure on food increased as a proportion of income.

Since the first quarter of 2020, however, food inflation has been 7.9%, whereas wage inflation has been 9.7%.

READ MORE:

* How do we feed our growing population?

* Backyard banter: Tips on how to reduce food wastage in your fridge

* Getting Kiwis to eat ugly fruit, rather than waste millions of dollars of produce



Track back further, and the difference increases. Since 2010, food inflation has been half that of wage inflation (23.8% in comparison with 46.9%).

Expenditure on food has become a smaller part of income over the last 12 years.

That doesn’t mean that food isn’t an important component. The media coverage of food costs, the difficulties growers are facing, and the limited competition between supermarkets has been comprehensive.

People are concerned that they won’t be able to afford to buy food, which makes the results of research on food loss and wastage in households difficult to comprehend.

Breakfast A survey by Rabobank and KiwiHarvest has found more than $1500 worth of food is thrown out per household annually.

Rabobank’s Kantar New Zealand Food Waste Survey, released in June, estimates that $3.1 billion of food waste has been created in the last 12 months. This was up from $2.4b in the previous year. Inflation would have taken the figure to $2.56b, which means that waste really did increase, by 21%.

Vegetables contributed 41% of waste, bread 26%, and fruit 24%. The expense of fruit and vegetables has been featured in the media, so it is doubly confusing that these are the food components thrown away.

Some waste will be components considered inedible by most people, but much simply reflects the deterioration due to forgetting or over-catering. The latter is common with two-for-one deals and loss-leaders in the supermarket.

France banned “buy-one-get-one-free” and super low price deals in 2019. The bans followed the 2016 decision to regulate against supermarkets throwing away expired food to landfill.

Stuff Dr Jacqueline Rowarth says the food-waste research suggests a need for more education.

At least part of the point was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

France's National Environmental Agency estimates that retail and distribution, including grocery stores, account for approximately 14% of food waste, but consumers and restaurants also contribute significantly – consumers account for 19% of food waste and restaurants are the same as grocery stores at 14%.

Agriculture contributes 32% of French food waste (often associated with difficulties in harvesting, or a glut in the market, meaning costs of harvesting exceed price paid), followed by food processing (the ugly-fruit/vegetable problem, or simply the shells of peas and beans and tops of carrots) at 21%.

Oddly, having topped the food sustainability index in 2017, France now ranks 12th out of 78 countries in food sustainability, and 16th in food waste.

The Economist interactive map shows that wastage is common globally, including in developing countries where the issue is lack of refrigeration and hence rapid spoilage.

This gives the clue that food is a process that is fundamentally associated with waste because of environmental challenges, food safety, and customer preference as well as lack of planning.

It is also clear that although government regulations might assist people to understand the issues, the regulations cannot overcome the fundamentals – food is vital, requires management at all stages and production is subject to the vagaries of the weather.

Unsplash France banned “buy-one-get-one-free” and super low price deals in 2019 to try to counter people over-shopping and wasting products they didn’t use.

Rabobank’s research reveals that most people in New Zealand, intend to do better in future with improved planning, smarter shopping and buying in season (now 53%, up 10% since last year).

But intentions, however good, often fail in the pressures of real life. The Rabobank survey results might help people to do better at an individual level.

Both Gen Z (born approximately 1997-2012) and Gen Y/Millennials (approximately 1981-1996) report an increase in food wastage.

Almost two thirds of Gen Z report throwing food away, and the wasted average is more than 28%. Fifty-eight per cent of Gen Y reported throwing away food, wasting an average of 16.5% purchased food.

Some 57% of Gen X (approximately 1965-1980) admit to throwing away food and report a decrease to only 10% of food wasted. Baby boomers (and older) have decreased food wastage (8.1%) and 42% throwing food away.

Go back 50 years and we see some examples of how food waste can be avoided. Stale bread (26% of the wastage in NZ) was made into pudding. Vegetables (41%) and fruit (24%) were seasonal and less abundant, and so were not regarded as a commodity; they were used before they deteriorated.

Education is key. And while we rail at the supermarkets for wasting food and charging high prices, we might consider the reality of the wizened carrots and silage lettuce in the chiller and make a mid-year resolution to improve.

Smarter shopping will reduce the bill and the landfill.

Supplied Could MasterChef play a part in teaching New Zealanders ways around food waste?

So will smarter cooking.

Perhaps MasterChef NZ could focus a few programmes on using leftovers in the future? Or see how many meals for four could be created from $100?

Master Chef on a Budget could become a whole new syndicate, with New Zealand showing leadership. Again.

Jacqueline Rowarth can be contacted at jsrowarth@gmail.com.