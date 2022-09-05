Here's why food prices might have further to rise

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. She is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a producer-appointed member of Deer Industry New Zealand.

OPINION: Organic pasture-fed ruminant meat animals are the farm products most damaging to the environment in terms of nitrogen loss and greenhouse gas production. This is according to UK-based science journalist Goerge Monbiot.

No doubt vegans will feel vindicated and organics people will feel misunderstood, while regenerative aficionados will be confident, until they read what he actually wrote – because regenerative involves pasture and eschews synthetic nitrogen like organics.

The conclusion will be disappointing to many people, who saw a ‘natural solution’ but there are no easy answers with an ever-growing global population to feed, and feed to meet their nutritional requirements.

No Hunger is the second of the Sustainable Development Goals from the United Nations, the first is No Poverty. Nearly a third of the global population lacks access to regular food and one in 10 are hungry. In 2020, 47% of countries reported escalating food prices in comparison with 16% in 2019.

Covid-19 and now the war in Ukraine have made food security a major concern in all countries and governments have been implementing policies (increasing subsidies and banning exports of food, for instance) to try and ensure food security for their voters.

The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reported in August that before Covid the worldwide support to food and agriculture accounted for almost US$630 billion (NZ$1.04 trillion) in 2018. It has increased since then and the FAO has stated: “Not only is much of this support market distorting, but it is not reaching many farmers, hurts the environment and does not promote the production of nutritious foods”.

New Zealand farmers have not been subsidised since the mid-1980s. This lack of (potentially distortionary) support has resulted in a focus on what foods can be produced most efficiently in New Zealand and for a price that global consumers are prepared to pay.

Amid outcries of “but food is so expensive in New Zealand”, it is important to note that although food prices have increased recently, StatsNZ has reported that in the year to June 30, the Food Price Index increased by 6.6% but wages and salaries increased 8.8%. Food prices have not increased as fast as household incomes.

Since the global financial crisis in 2008, the New Zealand Reserve Bank Inflation calculator indicates that food has increased by 35% in comparison with wages at 56%.

Whether this can continue is debatable.

Developed countries focussed on cutting emissions by reducing synthetic nitrogen, reducing animal numbers and increasing the area of organic production are also cutting food production.

A reduction in food availability will result in increased prices to the consumer.

Food produced organically tends to cost more than food produced conventionally. This is because yields are generally lower. Some people are prepared to pay the higher prices because they believe that the food is better for the environment and better for the consumer.

Monbiot’s column shows that the belief in the environmental benefits is unfounded. Organic beef farms, whose animals take longer to raise and need even more land, lose twice as much nitrogen for each kilogram of meat produced as conventional beef farms. They also create more methane during their extended lifetime.

Similarly, there are doubts about “better for you”. Researchers at Stanford University’s Center for Health examined 237 studies to determine whether organic foods are healthier than non-organic foods. The conclusion in 2012 was that “fruits and vegetables that met the criteria for ‘organic’ were on average no more nutritious than their far cheaper conventional counterparts”.

The second point raised in the column was pasture-fed. The implication was feedlot is better because animals grow more quickly. But we already have the data that shows not only that our nitrogen footprint for beef is a third to one-sixth that of United States beef, but also that greenhouse gases are lower for our meat and milk than those for comparable countries. This is because we feed our animals appropriately for their stage and age, and have high animal welfare. The World Animal Protection Index gives New Zealand a C rating for farm animals, the UK is D, Australia and the US are E, and China is G.

As for veganism and reducing animal emissions, the concept of removing animals from the diet might seem positive, but the reality is that for a human to stay healthy, supplements and more food needs to be consumed, with consequent greater calorie intake, and hence waste material excretion. The waste contains more nitrogen and this has implications in terms of increased greenhouse gases .

There is ongoing discussion about how to feed the global population sustainably. Different people have different perspectives, but the science facts remain – more people, limited land, and organics and veganism are not the answer for the bulk of the population.

What is clear is that meat and milk produced in New Zealand has lower impact than that produced overseas. The global message should be minimising dietary impact by eating only what is needed – and, where possible, choosing New Zealand food.