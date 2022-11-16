What impact will farming levies have in a world of growing food insecurity?

The question about what the levy will do to domestic food prices should be on people’s minds, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth. (File photo)

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. She is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a producer-appointed member of Deer Industry New Zealand.

OPINION: Banks, fuel outlets, and power companies seem to be posting record profits, and questions continue to be asked about supermarkets. Meanwhile inflation is high and the bills mount up.

Anxiety is increasing in towns and cities. It is also increasing in rural areas.

On top of the price increases for their operations, farmers are facing a levy (for which it is difficult not to substitute ‘tax’) on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

They are price takers on the global market via the processors (the milk and meat companies) and they know that no other country is pricing agricultural emissions.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard reacts to the proposed levy to be imposed on livestock for greenhouse emissions.

The question about what the levy will do to domestic food prices should be on people’s minds. Horticultural and arable products have a much greater exposure on the domestic market than meat and milk, and inflation has been higher in this component of the food budget.

In the year to September, fruit and vegetables increased in price by 16%. This was more than twice as much as meat poultry and fish (6.7%), and grocery food (7.7%). Some of the effect on fruit and vegetables reflected the season with a wet spring and late frosts, but the effect of hikes in fertiliser and fuel (on-farm fuel was not given a price relief like petrol at the bowser – the 25c relief on the fuel tax that has been extended are apparent. Labour shortages have resulted in reduced food production which also increases wages and prices in the supermarket – both are affected by the basic law of supply and demand.

An extra levy for producers of domestic products is likely to have significant implications for New Zealanders in the supermarket. An extra levy for producers of export products could have a significant implication for the economy as a whole.

The Government’s recommendations for the GHG emissions tax, which have changed from those in the He Waka Eke Noa Primary Industry Partnership’s proposal, indicate a reduction in production from the agricultural sector, driven by land use change. Forestry is modelled to take another million hectares of land, particularly in sheep and beef land.

Selling up appears to be a more viable economic action than trying to farm under an increased burden of levies. For dairy, the land use change is to horticulture, urban expansion and life-style blocks.

The farmers will be making the decisions for the future of their families, just like any business owner. When selling to forestry or lifestyle blocks, land is valued at over three times as much per hectare as drystock or dairy (the comparison being made in the same type of area). The result is a decrease in food production and export income.

It is export income that brings new money into the country, which then circulates to offset the imported goods which allow our developed world lifestyle. Further, each time it circulates, taxes are collected by the government to invest in, for instance, roads, education, health and social welfare, all of which are components of being considered to be a developed country.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

The problem for farmers and growers is the combination of higher than anticipated costs of the levy and the settings of the ETS which appear to be rewarding carbon sequestration in trees more highly than the production of food.

In a world of growing food insecurity, the settings are simply wrong. Trees, as shown by analysts, are a temporary ‘fix’.

Despite the knowledge that the fossil fuel industry, releasing carbon dioxide and methane from sources sequestered for millennia, is the real issue New Zealand’s small contribution in this area leaves agriculture’s contribution exposed.

And despite the research that has shown that New Zealand producers, particularly of meat and milk, are highly efficient in terms of GHG, the Government’s current focus on targets set by the Zero Carbon Act 2019 (officially the Climate Change Response Amendment Act) means that agriculture is in the headlights.

Stuff Dr Jacqueline Rowarth says there is increasing anxiety in towns and cities, as well as rural areas.

An increasing number of New Zealander’s understand the impacts. The latest survey of 500 people by Curia, commissioned by Federated Farmers of New Zealand, found that 57% did not support taxing animal methane before other countries. Only 26% said they supported the tax (17% were 'unsure'; the margin of error was +4%).

Asked if the policy should go ahead if it meant reducing food production or increasing global emissions, support for pricing agricultural emissions decreased.

The number of people supporting farmers has increased since the beginning of the year, perhaps in response to greater understanding of the issues.

Ministerial officials are active in consultation meetings. They have explained the importance of the primary sector in income for the country, as well as the fact that they had not realised the complexity of the sector and the knock-on effect of any changes.

How will they affect you?

Everybody can have a say until the 18th November.

And maybe the ETS settings and bank interest also need addressing – wood is food only for micro-organisms and bank interest is hurting first-home buyers and business owners alike.