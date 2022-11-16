It's time to resolve carbon forest conflicts

The New Zealand Government is spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years. Video first published in 2020.

Dean Baigent-Mercer is the Northland conservation manager for Forest & Bird.

OPINION: Forestry is back in the spotlight. After years of being on the margins, forestry has come full-circle and is again at the heart of discussions about New Zealand’s future. Why? Because of climate change and biodiversity. The opportunity is exciting but there are issues to resolve. A key question is native versus exotic forestry carbon sinks.

The world risks overshooting its climate change targets. We need to stop using fossil fuels, cut emissions and store increasing amounts of carbon in forests, wetlands and other natural carbon sinks for centuries to come.

New Zealand forestry has been quick to act and respond. New Zealand has gone down the pine forest carbon storage route as a relatively fast and cheap way to store carbon.

But it’s clear that this is no longer a viable path. The Climate Change Commission has advised that we must stop relying on pines to store carbon and instead rely on permanent carbon sinks in native forests. Pine planting may appeal in the short term, but a large blaze can release a carbon bomb. There is increasing evidence that pine-based carbon sinks will end up being stranded assets or uninsurable.

The fire risk posed by permanent pine plantations is particularly worrying for foresters, landowners and communities. Australian climate expert Professor Tim Flannery warns we are in the era of “mega-fires”.

So, what direction should we lead? Forest & Bird has been working on solutions that can work for nature, businesses and communities. Aotearoa should treat forests in four different ways.

First, the gold standard is permanent native habitats: our ancient native forests, older natural regeneration, planted permanent native forests (in this year’s budget there’s $145m for native seedlings), shrublands, mangroves, wetlands, peatlands, and tussock lands.

All our native habitats store carbon and are vital to our future. If cared for, these habitats should earn biodiversity credits on top of carbon credits, attracting the highest value for landowners. Our moist temperate native rainforests on an international scale are high in carbon and stable. The soil carbon is possibly twice what is above ground.

To keep all these carbon sinks in top condition, they will need to be fenced where possible, with pest control to keep introduced possum, goat, deer, pig, tahr, chamois, wallaby, feral cattle and horse numbers as low as possible. Otherwise, native forests will bleed huge volumes of carbon dioxide or even completely collapse. Nearly 15% of New Zealand’s 2018 net greenhouse gas emissions per year - the equivalent of 8.4 million tonnes of CO2 - could be locked into native habitat carbon sinks if we properly controlled feral browsing animals.

With the opportunity to earn money from nature comes a greater responsibility to protect and care for it. We are going to need these areas to be protected for centuries to come. All these carbon sinks need to be registered as Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) within district or regional plans.

Second, other lands already growing old pine, regenerating manuka, kanuka and gorse and could be managed through a transition to become permanent native forests. This would give existing exotic forest owners a pathway to permanent native forests and keep their eligibility for ETS credits. Additional native plantings would need to be eco-sourced to protect local genetic diversity and uphold the Waitangi Claim 262 on flora and fauna. ETS eligibility should be subject to an exotic-to-native forest transition plan that includes ongoing pest control, a bond and these forests would be permanent forests and not logged.

The third category is planted native and exotic forests managed as continuous cover production forests and would allow for selective timber extraction over time, but any extracted tree would need to be planted, not naturally regenerating. It would be in line with the principle that ‘if you plant it, you can cut that tree down’. New native plantings would need to be eco-sourced. Landowners could earn carbon credits from these forests. Robust traceability will be vital to stop some people plundering protected native forests.

Lastly, well managed planted forests of exotic trees for timber have a role to play in developing a circular economy but are not appropriate to be long term carbon sinks. They are already in the ETS and earning carbon credits for owners. This will help us wean ourselves of climate damaging steel, concrete and plastics.

By protecting nature and storing carbon, these kinds of nature-based climate solutions will generate employment, are a win for people, native habitats and wildlife.