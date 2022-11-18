Key lessons we can learn from overseas food production and chefs

Helen Darling has a PhD in public health and has been working in food systems for some time. She is a founder of Sumfood and InstatData.

OPINION: The famous fashion houses of Milan, New York, and Paris have long held the role of shocking us with fashion ideas. Pencil thin models strutting the designs so outrageous that they evoke a response – whether it is disgust, despair or simple disbelief. The role of the avant-garde designer is to push our thinking, to explore what could be possible.

Similar emotional responses were experienced when listening to some of the speakers at this year’s recent Food on the Edge conference in Dublin. The Food on the Edge event is both a celebration of Irish food production and of activism by those involved in the food system, globally.

I have long believed food system change will not come about through regulation and compliance. These are necessary to keep the wheels of food production turning and to keep consumers safe, but they will not drive the innovation and progression that is required to reduce food waste, feed more people, or mitigate climate change.

As with the fashion houses where the designers are the influencers and whose design concepts are later refined to appeal to a wider audience, chefs have a role to play in describing what could be possible.

Danish chef Rasmus Munk uses his restaurant to challenge diners to really think about what they are eating. An example he provided was a dish made of a 3D printed rib cage with a very thin covering of rabbit meat (note the ‘rib cage’ was for structure and not for eating) – diners had to peel off the meat to eat it, effectively peeling the meat off the ribcage. His rationale was that it was to inspire his very wealthy diners to think about global hunger and their role in addressing the issue.

The dining experiences at his restaurant are provocative and probably not that relaxing. However, his work is recognised and publicised – it arguably is a very effective medium to reach an audience who might not normally consider the plight of those who are food insecure. In a world where we have become desensitised to critical issues, Munk is ripping off the band-aid and exposing us to issues that he believes matter.

Last time I attended the event the focus was firmly on a meat-based diet, the mantra of making use of any animal from ‘nose to tail’, including the use of bits we would consider waste, was front and centre.

I vividly recall a chef from Australia describe how an entire fish could be used (it’s estimated only 43% of each fish is actually eaten) – deep-fried swim bladder anyone? This year, however, plants were often centre stage with chefs describing changes in menus that were less red meat intensive.

One Italian chef described moving vegetables from the side of the plate to the centre with meat/protein becoming the side dish. The motivation for the culinary reshuffle consistently being a drive for increased sustainability of food systems. It was noted that having a side-dish of protein might be detrimental as only ‘the most noble’ cuts would be served in this fashion. Again, the principle of, if you are going to kill an animal, use the whole animal, was reiterated.

I am a repeat attendee of this conference and I always return home equally inspired and frustrated. Ireland, a country smaller than New Zealand, has such incredible pride and such a strong relationship with their food production systems. Everywhere I went I was treated to local and regional specialities and conversations about food were, most often, punctuated by stories of production and of resiliency and adaptation.

Arguably, we don’t have those food stories here, instead our focus seems to be on the volume we can produce and how efficient we are at doing so. While there is a need for efficiency there also needs to be a cautionary note – efficiency does not automatically imply there is resilience. Indeed, international experience has shown the most efficient systems can be the most vulnerable.

It’s not a big leap to consider how a similar event might be received in New Zealand. I have been to industry events here where the focus is on both production and export. I can’t help but wonder how pride in produce, such as that shown in Ireland might influence how we value food produced here.