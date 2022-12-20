Mood of farmers subdued, but public support holds strong

OPINION: People need hope that there will be an end to the fight, that life will improve, that there will be answers. Whatever the scenario, it is hope – and support in that hope – that gets us through.

The mood at the National Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek this year was marginal.

It appeared that after almost three years of grind due to short-staffing and increased paperwork, farmers were wondering about the point of their efforts and rural professionals were feeling overwhelmed by the pressures on farmers.

Politicians were present in force to gauge the mood of the country and were taking all opportunities to hear different perspectives.

Many of the people attending were also focussed on talking with others to check what they were experiencing, and ground truth their own feelings.

The good news was the ongoing statements from the Government about the importance of the primary sector. The December update on the Situation and Outlook for the Primary Industries indicates that food and fibre export revenue is expected to reach a record $55 billion in the year to June 30, 2023.

This is about 4% higher than the June forecast, and although some of the increase has been due to the exchange rate, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said he continued to be “impressed by the sector’s resilience and commitment throughout the pandemic and recent economic, climatic and other disruptions, all while continuing to produce vital food and fibre in New Zealand and around the world”.

But the launch of chapter two of the KPMG Agribusiness Agenda, Growth from resolve and resilience – insights to action, made the difficulties clear.

Ian Proudfoot, global head of agribusiness, said “one thing has not changed since we published the first chapter of this year’s KPMG Agribusiness Agenda in June, it remains hard to know where to start in writing the foreword for chapter two”.

Farmers feel the same. How do they start doing everything that the Government is expecting, while trying, just like any business owner, to look after their families and develop their businesses?

The interest rate hikes feel like a last straw, with money going to banks rather than being available for environmental improvements.

Westpac’s agribusiness climate change report, also released in time for the National Agricultural Fieldays, suggested there were opportunities ahead – “particularly for those farmers and growers who are agile enough to take advantage of both a changing climate and a changing regulatory and consumer market”.

One of the opportunities is deintensifying while improving productivity. If it doesn’t, says the Westpac report, extra strain will be placed on the business.

Stuff Professor Jacqueline Rowarth.

That strain has already been seen in research results from the Northland Dairy Development Trust trials. The low-emissions farm dropped milk production and income without sufficiently compensatory reduction in costs.

When farms and farmers are already efficient producers of animal protein based on good pasture management, changing the system results in decreased efficiencies and reduced income.

Westpac concluded that improving farm management practice is critical for avoiding profit loss. This means more research is required “for developing more detailed understanding of effective adaptation practices that will endure under a changing climate, as well as in the training of rural professionals and supporting extension programmes for farmers and growers”.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is already adding to both research and extension programmes, but there is a considerable shortage of scientists and rural professionals to assist.

Massey University and Lincoln University are poised with short courses, diplomas and degrees to train and educate those who are interested in a career in what MPI’s director general Ray Smith describes as the engine room of the economy.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times In a recent survey, 70% thought a farming-based economy was good for the future of New Zealand (file photo).

Exports from the food and fibre sector accounted for 81.4% of New Zealand’s total goods exports in the year to June 30, and predictions are for an increase in value to $55b for the year to June 3, 2023.

Very good news is that New Zealanders recognise this.

In the recent survey, 70% of people surveyed thought a farming-based economy was good for the future of New Zealand. Only 8% were negative (22% were neutral), apparently not understanding that the primary sector (which includes forestry and fisheries) is almost all we have bringing money into the country.

Support from society is important for the primary sector, because it builds hope. Hope aids resilience – that overused word.

Being resilient doesn’t mean you don’t experience stress or suffering, but you are able to continue functioning both physically and psychologically, and adapt to the new future, whatever that is.

This is what farmers are trying to do – aided by MPI and suggestions contained in the various reports released.

The best news this month is that New Zealanders recognise the importance of the contribution that agriculture makes to the economy and the importance of the work that farmers do.