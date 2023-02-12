New Zealand farming has the change reflex - so why aren't we using it when it's needed the most?

Geoff Ross’ family farm Lake Hawea Station was Australasia’s first certified carbon positive farm. He is a trustee of Pure Advantage and was the founder and CEO of listed vodka company 42 Below.

In 1952, Waikato dairy farmer Ron Sharp invented the herringbone milking shed. Within 10 years every milking shed in New Zealand had changed to a herringbone.

In 1882 refrigerated shipping ignited a change that led to the single biggest event in wealth creation for New Zealand.

We changed, as genetic breeding values brought improvements in production across dairy, meat and wool.

We have proved in farming we have the change reflex.

Change, as they say, is the one constant in life.

Every business sector is observing the rate of change increase exponentially, whether it be construction, tourism, manufacturing, media, or technology. The most successful companies within these sectors are the ones driving the change.

Silicon Valley had around 40,000 start-ups last year. Some will succeed, some will fail and a few might grow to be the next Apple. All are trying new things. All are looking for the next global competitive advantage.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Geoff Ross says public reports appear to show farmers resistant to change. Pictured: Groundswell’s protest in Hamilton.

New Zealand has around 50,000 farms. If we review the media on agriculture last year, it reads pretty much as a year of resisting change. Resisting responding to climate change, resisting responding to compliance on winter grazing and nitrate run-off reform, resisting regenerative pasture concepts.

With the exception of Silver Fern Farms’ zero carbon beef, NZ Merino’s regenerative index ZQRX and the data collection and grazing controls we can now get from electronic collars, you could be forgiven for thinking that farming is a harbinger of change resistance.

With change comes risk - not everything works. But without it there is no progress. And without it, you lose your competitive advantage.

I remember speaking to a top cricketer who said, for a long time they went out to play with a mindset of trying not to lose. ‘We were defensive. When we changed that to a mindset of going out to win, it was when we started getting the wins.’

Are we in farming just defensively blocking, instead of looking for the next Dilshan Scoop or the flipper? Given the challenges we face around climate change and alternative proteins, isn’t this the time we need it the most?

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Geoff Ross: ‘Instead of communicating the positives, we seem to be resisting change.’

When I left farming as a young fella and worked at Saatchi & Saatchi a couple of clever colleagues put a song to some clips from our ads with the lyrics, “Accentuate the positive. Eliminate the negative. Don’t mess with Mr In-between.’ A timely mantra for us in New Zealand farming?

Farming is tough - physically and mentally – with very slim returns. Farming as a business is one of the lowest performers for the greatest amount of effort. Some say, “it’s a lifestyle” - I don’t see that many farmers taking a holiday.

A neighbour of ours told me they don’t refer to their livelihood as farming. They call it their business. With this important distinction you then start to look at your farm as you would any other business, you look at all components. I think if we are honest with ourselves we would say farm businesses score pretty well on production, but a mixed bag on the rest.

Whilst the world’s growing population needs more food and fibre, and there will be a growing move away from synthetics to natural fibres like wool, the business of farming is facing several challenges that if played right can turn into opportunities.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the plan for agricultural emissions pricing (video first published December 21, 2022).

Our key challenges/opportunities:

*Returns. When looking at different sectors’ margin tree, it is largely the producer of commodities that earns the least. Greater margins come when a unique selling point is created or the producer goes further up the margin tree - getting closer to the consumer.

*Direct from source. Consumers are starting to look past the stainless steel laden processor and want to connect with the source. Consumers want to see the people who grow their food and fibre - their values.

*Climate change. Farms like Lake Hawea Station and many others have shown that their farming system is carbon positive. Demonstrating farming can be a solution to climate change instead of a problem gives rise to a competitive advantage and greater premiums as the world moves to decarbonise. New Zealand farms are in pole position because of our extensive grass fed grazing systems, and ease of reforestation on marginal land to provide carbon positive food.

*Plant based protein. New Zealand not only grows livestock well, we grow plants well.

*Regenerative farming is seen by many in farming as a vague concept, others, however, from Danone to Unilever to All Birds to Vogue Magazine see Re Gen as the future of food and fibre production – a clear competitive advantage for farmers as many of our systems are already regenerative if we add more pasture diversity.

New Zealand farms have multiple advantages across most of these global macro trends, if we choose to use them.

If 50,000 farm businesses started trialling new concepts, could we create a couple of stand-out ideas that would benefit us all? The next few Ron Sharps would emerge. Not just for better on-farm performance but in how we get a positive story to the world, how we lower our costs, how we command a point of difference, and most importantly how we command a richly deserved premium for all those lost holidays.

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross at Lake Hawea Station, the first New Zealand farm to be certified zero carbon.

In an attempt to put this concept into effect, and trigger the start of 50,000 ideas, here are a few:

*Tell your story. Give our production partners a hand with their marketing.

* As the discussion on plant-based protein builds it seems our only descriptor for a point of difference for meat is by calling our product red meat. A colour is not usually a point of difference. As far as I know, meat, naturally grown, grass-fed on diverse pastures, and carbon positive is far more nutrient rich than any alternative. And a great story.

*Build plant-based protein crops. Let's compete amongst ourselves and celebrate all success. The winner will be us and our sector. Farmers who can grow both (most of us) can have a buck each way.

*One of the strongest, most useable natural fibres in the world, hemp, has applications across textiles, insulation, construction, flooring. As a plant it is also one of the fastest sequesters of carbon known.

*Regeneration and soil carbon.In our experience, diverse pastures are producing more with less input cost, but the biggest gain seems to be in building soil carbon. For years farmers aimed to build greater organic matter in soils. The deeper and darker the topsoil, the better. Let's measure that build up. If we can show we are building carbon we stand to gain an advantage over those countries using feed lots and depleting their soil carbon (which is most others).

Here are just five rough ideas. What if we had 50,000? Some will be on the edge, others may be a variation on something we are already doing. If we take a swing at the boundary, we may just find a couple of shots that lead our businesses, our economy and our environment to some of our biggest wins yet.

I reckon Ron Sharp would be lining up to have a crack.