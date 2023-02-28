Reducing greenhouse gases without reducing food production an important balance

Hawke’s Bay horticulture was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Apples floated in vast expanses of water and fields of corn were flattened.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. She is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a producer-appointed member of Deer Industry New Zealand.

OPINION: Pictures of post cyclone destruction filling screens and airwaves have changed the concept of domestic food security.

The sight is dismal, and orchardists whose annual income has just been washed away are in shock. Market Garden owners are in a similar state – although they can replant, the soil that has gone from the hillsides and the silt that has enveloped the plains means that recovery will take effort and time. In some cases, where silt is deep, it could take years.

Meanwhile fruit and vegetables in short supply will increase in price.

StatsNZ figures in mid-February indicated that food prices for the standard basket of goods increased 10.3% in the year ended January 2023. Compared with January 2022, it was fruit and vegetable prices that had increased most (16%), followed by grocery foods (11%), and meat, poultry and fish prices (9.2%).

Because grocery food is the largest section of the food basket (over 34% in the last review in 2020), the change here was the biggest driver of the increase. Within the grocery food section, StatsNZ reported that cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers.

Of note is that cheese, eggs and potato chips are domestically produced – they are part of domestic food security and costs of production have escalated. Some of these costs are to do with the war in Ukraine (the effect on fuel and agrichemicals, for instance), but some, including those surrounding egg production, are to do with regulation in New Zealand. Audits and reporting requirements have increased (for example water quality, chemical storage, buildings, health and safety, nitrogen use) and compliance costs have escalated.

At the Farmed Landscapes Research Centre Workshop in mid-February, a scientist described the process of establishing a wetland on the Canterbury Plains – five consent applications, each at $10,000 and adding 20% to the costs of construction.

STUFF The Reserve Bank is forecasting prices to rise further, but warns against needless raising of costs.

Irrigation consents in the North Island have been estimated similarly.

The Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms have been promoted as reducing some of these costs, but they won’t be in place sufficiently quickly to dampen food price hikes in the coming few weeks.

Whether the reforms will be able to assist with the coming land use change discussions is also under question.

The term used by the Government is ‘managed retreat’. It is part of climate change adaptation and involves moving out of areas considered to be at ‘intolerable risk’. Managed retreat will enable people to move their houses and activities. Quite how this will occur has not yet been articulated, but the system is being developed.

Supplied Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University.

Experts are already suggesting that house buyers should be checking LIM reports with an eye for more than simply ‘ownership’. Actuary Emma Vitz, talking on TVNZ’s Q&A last Sunday, suggested getting a preliminary insurance quotation for a new house as an indicator of perceived risk.

Also talking on the show Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said that the cyclone could change the way Napier thinks about housing and development – perhaps moving from the flat areas (the flood plains) to the hills.

Land use change has always been a feature in New Zealand: population increase has been significant, and landowners, including developers as well as food and fibre producers, have a track record of responding to market and other forces. Napier is a shining example - the 1931 earthquake brought up 40km² of seabed to become dry land. The area is now supporting housing, Napier airport, industry and agriculture.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

In the managed retreat scenario, it is likely that orchards in the Hawke’s Bay will move off floodplains into low slope areas currently under sheep and beef. This will erode the contribution of that sector to the economy, and it is already under pressure from afforestation. The latter is likely to lose government support in the slash-aftermath.

Foresters have already indicated that clearing up is possible but expensive, and the cost makes them uneconomic on the global market. The spectre of forested areas being abandoned looms, and for pine trees (the most lucrative for carbon payments) the potential for environmental problems when they reach maturity is considerable – but in the future by several decades.

Returning to the present, market gardens under a considerable silt load, or where the topsoil has been washed away, will also be looking for new areas, as will housing.

Perhaps now is the moment to reconsider the importance of the Paris Agreement 2015 which stated that countries should do everything they can to reduce greenhouse gases without reducing food production. It is an important balance for the world as well as for New Zealand, and extreme weather conditions have shown how quickly life can change.

As the Government re-focusses under the leadership of the new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, retaining the viability of the agricultural and horticultural sectors for domestic food security and the export economy is paramount. Compliance cost versus value might be a good place to start, perhaps with the RMA reforms as a foundation.

Nobody wants food costs to increase, not consumers and not food producers. They are consumers, too and some of them have experienced devastation.