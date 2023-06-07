Freshwater farm plans that impose a 'one size fits all' system will fail

The Ministry for the Environment is introducing new freshwater regulations for farmers and growers.

Alison Dewes is a fourth generation dairy farmer and a second generation veterinarian. She is the owner director of the Tipu Whenua consultancy, which provides farm system services for the MPI-funded Wai Kōkopu project.

OPINION: The Government is expected to shortly release details of its freshwater farm plans. The vacuum of information to date has been terribly frustrating for farmers and rural professionals. However, while we are currently still “in the dark”, the sector has very clear expectations about we want to see.

The concept of a freshwater farm plan is good and I welcome the Waikato being one of the first regions for rollout. But any plan that imposes compliance for compliance’s sake and a “one size fits all” system with blanket mandatory farm plans will not achieve the outcomes the Government aspires to.

Rural professionals like me have been working with farmers in catchment communities for some time. We have learned much about what works and what doesn’t.

Across all sectors of industry, and perhaps most clearly seen in farming, there is a demographic profile. There are leaders and innovators, those who are starting to move and those who don’t yet recognise the need to change.

From the ground, I have seen how, in the absence to date of any clarity from the Government, there are many farmers who have already embarked on a significant journey.

Our team is working with farmers in the coastal Bay of Plenty who are moving to more appropriate land use, such as retiring steep slopes into planting exotics or natives and putting in new effluent systems and constraining milking platforms to the most suitable land.

They are choosing land uses to complement their biophysical asset. Some have five different enterprises on one contiguous land block, such as dairy, beef, horticulture, forestry and native riparian corridors.

STACY SQUIRES Canterbury dairy farmer Chris Ford is concerned about the Government's new freshwater reforms and what impact it will have on his business and the wider community. (First published December 2020)

The most effective approach from the Government will be one that recognises and rewards the good work these innovators are already undertaking by offering a more permissive pathway and regime – a catchment-specific risk-based scorecard is a good way to identify these. That would, in turn, incentivise others to follow.

Overall, processes for freshwater farm plans need to be outcome-focused and not too prescriptive. They need to be adaptable to address the different demographics and ideally reward innovators.

Biophysical risks, such as steep slopes, erodibility, soil leakiness and water flow paths should be the baseline for assessing the most appropriate land uses. All farms should be assessed for land use, land type and the type and rate of movement that is going on and these should also connect to sub-catchment vulnerabilities.

Incentivising-low risk innovative farming is not something we have a record of doing in New Zealand but if we can do that, we will encourage innovation and change in the right direction.

To ensure any pan-sector plan is viable in the long term, the Government will need to support farmers to get good independent advice – and to listen to the sector about how that can be best provided.

Many farms have been farmed as a monoculture for generations, so farmers will need a transdisciplinary team of advisers to help them look at their landscape in different ways and understand the baseline of their biophysical assets and how they can diversify into the most suitable land use in the right place. It might be a part beef farming, part horticulture part forestry and so on.

They may need sound support to understand the ten-year economic feasibility of change and a mixed enterprise. Development of a pan sector financial analysis tool would be of great benefit, enabling farmers to join all the different potential income streams together.

The way we work with farmers is to encourage them to “get on the journey and we can support you”. This involves getting a bio-physical map of their assets and the risks such as slope and water, critical source areas and what is the most appropriate land use for that area.

My challenge to central policymakers is: will you do that too?

Will we see a process that is outcome-focused and not overly prescriptive? Will the freshwater farm plan package finally recognise the value of rewarding existing good practice and incentivise others to move in the right direction? Will this be a plan that is underpinned with sufficient support and is agile, digital, pan-sector and motivating?

Ultimately farming is on a journey of change, one with a multi-disciplinary approach. Whatever the outcomes of the legislation, let’s just get started.