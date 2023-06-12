The problems with a regenerative farming approach in New Zealand

Dr JS Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and has a PhD in soil science. She is on the board of directors of DairyNZ, Ravensdown, Deer IndustryNZ and NZ Animal Evaluation Ltd

OPINION: The world would be a sadder place if students were not able to protest about something. Doing so is part of the natural order of things – watching any wildlife programme will show the teenagers getting stroppy and the adults leaving them (kicking them out) to create their own lives.

Humans have become more tempered about the separation process, in part because there is so much more parental investment in children in comparison with animals and their young, but the overall pattern is the same. The problem, however, is when the young start urging policy without understanding the issues and unintended consequences.

An example was given recently at the Schools Strike for Climate and Friday for Future protest. The headline – “‘Regenerative’ agriculture could save farms and the planet, students say” – captured the sentiment of the protesters but is based on belief rather than science.

Actual results from research are showing that a regenerative approach in New Zealand reduces food production or increases greenhouse gases (GHG) per kg of product – and sometimes it does both.

The concept that a regenerative approach will increase soil carbon, thereby sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and mitigating climate change, has not been shown to be successful either. New Zealand’s soils are very high in carbon in comparison with other countries (approximately 90 tonnes carbon per hectare to 30cm depth on average, whereas Australia has 30).

Dr Paul Mudge, from Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, has said that, “right now, New Zealand pasture soils generally have high stocks that seem stable under contemporary management practices. But there’s a lack of scientific evidence about practices that increase soil carbon”.

Increasing soil carbon is easier from a low starting point than a high starting point, but the increase will slow down as a dynamic equilibrium with the soil organisms is reached. The soil organisms use the carbon (which is over half of the organic matter) for energy and multiplication, releasing it back into the atmosphere. More carbon in the soil means more soil organism activity and more release. More release of carbon also means more potential to lose nitrogen which is part of the organic matter complex.

Further, in drought, soil carbon becomes depleted because the soil organisms are less affected initially than the plants supplying the carbon to the soil.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Ngāi Tahu Farming and the Government are partnering for a study aiming to validate the science of regenerative farming. (Video first published in August 2022)

The suggestion that farmers should embrace diversity is also interesting in the New Zealand context. The students have suggested that “because regenerative produce farms often grow a range of crops rather than a single variety, extreme weather events would be less likely to dent the supply of particular foods”.

Cropping farmers do grow a range of crops. The Foundation for Arable Research reports that there are more than 40 different grain and seed crops growing in New Zealand, with some farmers having up to 20 different crops in a single year.

But arable is only 180,000 hectares of New Zealand. The bulk of agriculture (approximately 12 million ha) is not suitable for cropping and is permanent pasture. It is this permanent pasture, managed with nutrients (fertiliser) to build and then maintain the soil organic matter (58% of which is carbon) that has given New Zealand its impressive soil carbon.

Most pastureland is not suitable for cropping. Diversity is apparent on pastureland through wetlands, QEII covenants, native plantings, manuka, plantations and whatever else makes sense for land use.

Sense to farmers means environment and economic viability, within their own goals and beliefs. For some farmers, organic, regenerative is exactly what they want. The economics component is supported by achieving a premium through organic certification, which offsets the drop in production.

This decrease in quantity of food produced per hectare is an issue for global food supply – to feed the same number of people under an organic system takes more land than is currently under production management. This could be construed as an environmental issue if expansion of farming is required.

Adding to the thinking is that not all farmers in New Zealand have found their attempts to move to regenerative agriculture to be rewarding.

Research in New Zealand pre-regenerative days examined the removal of superphosphate from systems and reported that the decline in production depended on the quantity of nutrients already held in the soil.

Withholding fertiliser inputs from a system that involves nutrient removal through products, mines the soil until the system collapses. In the Southland example, the collapse was rapid. On other farms it might take longer.

And though proponents of regenerative agriculture suggest that once the system is in balance, production will improve, there is no evidence that that is the case. In organic systems, research overseas has shown that it doesn’t recover – the new norm is lower production than achievable with inputs replacing what is harvested.

The students are right. The world can have a better future based on sustainability – food, energy and lifestyle consumption. All students can have a role by pursuing studies in these areas – based on science, not ideology. Protesting about the demise of the universities could be their next action.