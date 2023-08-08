Dairy farmers slam their wallets shut after Fonterra announced the farmgate milk price drop

Billions are gone from the economy after the farmgate milk price announced by Fonterra was much lower than expected.

Craig Hickman is an equity manager on a 1000-cow dairy farm in mid-Canterbury.

OPINION: Kiwis may have wondered what the loud noise was reverberating throughout the country at around 8.30am on Friday. That was the sound of every dairy farmer in New Zealand simultaneously slamming their wallets shut as they read the news that Fonterra had reduced the farmgate milk price by 12.5%.

If you listened carefully, in the stunned silence that followed I swear you could hear the gasps of dismay from the rural contractors and retailers. They suffered greatly in the mass wallet shutting of 2015 when the milk payout plumbed new lows, and the scars from eight years ago still linger in the minds of small rural towns.

Everyone had been expecting the price to soften, even normally optimistic economists had been saying $7.85 was where it would land, but the press release from Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell soon put paid to that sort of cheery optimism.

The new midpoint for the farmgate milk price is now $7, which is down a $1. Even more concerning is the fact the lower end of the forecast range now starts with a six.

Last season dairy farmers produced 1.39 billion kilograms of milk solids, so with the midpoint dropping a dollar straight away that is $1.39 billion not coming into the country’s economy. Don’t kid yourself into thinking this only affects Fonterra suppliers who are responsible for a touch under 80% of our total production. Every dairy processor, with the possible exception of Tatua, will follow suit and drop their payout.

It is not so long ago that I could be heard to say a dairy farmer couldn’t complain if the payout started with a six, but now with double-digit on-farm inflation coupled with ever-increasing interest rates a new saying amongst cow cockies is that $8 is the new $6.

Six dollars used to be the point where, if you ran a tight ship and kept an eye on expenses, you could expect to pay all your bills and have a bit left over at the end of the season. That point is now $8. Seven dollars is the point at which you call the bank to switch your mortgage payments to interest only, defer all optional spending, check your soil tests to see if all the fertiliser in the plan is absolutely necessary and start assessing which team member you may have to let go.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

The cause of the price drop is an excess of fresh milk in China, with that surplus being turned into milk powder. With a ready source of domestically produced whole milk powder, China is buying lower volumes at the fortnightly Global Dairy Trade auction at prices 12% lower than they were paying as recently as May.

Fonterra did a valiant job in the previous season of diverting product to where they could capture the most value, and this meant diverting product away from China. China went from taking about 45% of Fonterra’s output to only 26% last season, but that volume seems to be rock bottom. We are not totally reliant on China, but they are our biggest trading partner and the pain is all too real when they stop buying.

It’s worth noting that China’s milking herd has grown from 6.1 million cows in 2020 to 6.4m in 2022, with numbers expected to reach 6.7m by 2027. By contrast, milking cow numbers in New Zealand have declined from a peak of 6.7m in 2014 to only 6.1m in 2022, and Friday’s news can only hasten that decline.

I can only imagine Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr blinking in astonishment as he witnessed Hurrell stick the boot into spending far more effectively with one press release than Orr achieved with 12 consecutive interest rate rises.

As Treasury officials take to their tax receipt predictions with a big red pen, and the finance minister watches the gap between Crown expenditure and income widen considerably, dairy farmers will be left making hard decisions day to day in the hope of making ends meet.

At times like this, all the nice to-do projects will get put on hold. Fencing off that wet spot in the corner of a paddock and planting it in natives; upgrading to a more efficient irrigator or upgrading the effluent pond will all get put on the back burner.

The old saying is that when Fonterra sneezes, the whole economy gets a cold. While this may not necessarily be true in urban New Zealand, last Friday’s sneeze will leave the rural community with the most painful of head colds.