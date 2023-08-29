Here is why farmers pay higher interest rates than homeowners

Sheep and beef farmer Andrew Stewart says the way banks work out the cost of borrowing to farmers is archaic and should change.

Andrew Stewart is a fourth generation sheep and beef farmer in the Rangitikei region and a regular Stuff columnist.

OPINION: One of the biggest changes on farm in the last couple of years has been the massive increase in the cost of interest charges.

A recent on-farm inflation survey by Beef + Lamb New Zealand found interest costs for sheep and beef farmers increased 86.5% in the year to March. According to the survey, this has been driven by floating interest rates which doubled over that time while fixed and overdraft interest rates increased by about 50%.

Kiwis will be well-used to seeing and understanding home loan rates from all the major banks. But what they might not understand is that farming and farm lending has a different set of interest rates to home lending.

This traditionally puts farm loans and overdrafts at least a couple of percent higher than standard home loan rates. This may not seem much but when you put it in practical terms, it makes a huge difference.

At the time of writing, the floating interest rate on our farm loans from one of the “big banks” is sitting at 8.7%.

If I wanted to fix any of these loans, the one-year rate is 8.84% and the lowest options are for three- and four-year terms fixed at 8.39%. We also have a housing loan which is secured against our farm but is fixed for a two-year term at 6.39%.

So, the smallest gap between our home loan and farming loan is still 2 percentage points, and rises higher if we remain on our current settings or decide to fix for different time periods than three and four years.

So, if a Kiwi farmer has a debt of $2 million, (there are many that have far more than that), they will have to pay at least $40,000 more every year just in interest than if that loan was just a housing loan.

If you ask a bank or banker to explain why there is this difference in lending rates, you had better buckle up for a baffling brew of answers. They will tell you a complicated concoction of conflicting conversations designed to make you give up asking before you die of confusion.

But with interest only payments on many farm mortgages now being the cold reality for many farmers, surely there has never been a better time to change these archaic and outdated lending equations? The big banks make staggering profits off the back of all this lending and much of this money disappears overseas to foreign owners.

Some may say this is just a farmer problem, and it does not affect the average Kiwi. But what happens when a farmer has to pour more money into loan costs just to survive has a massive ripple effect through every part of our economy.

All aspects of farm spending will be cut as a result, and many of our towns and cities rely on the primary sector to keep them afloat. Forget about the new utes, tractors and quads, say goodbye to the investment in seeds, fertilisers and infrastructure and farewell the pies, pints and pastries. In tough financial times, the farming cheque book is locked away until it is absolutely needed.

If you are wondering what effect this pressure is having on our hard-working farmers, the answer is significant. In its most recent farmer confidence survey of more than 1000 dairy, sheep, beef, and arable farmers, Federated Farmers found that confidence is at the lowest levels since its twice yearly surveys began in 2009.

Admittedly, the cost of borrowing is only one of the many increases in costs farmers are currently facing but in many cases it is the biggest cost to a farming business. Surely if there was ever a time to review and initiate a more transparent and fairer lending system for Kiwi farmers, it must be now?

Even Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor feels the banks are not playing fair when it comes to rural lending. In a recent interview, he said some banks would be looking to ease the pressure on farmers through various ways, but he acknowledged not all were playing nice.

“The banks are business partners with all the farmers and there's huge amounts of capital involved with in most farming operations. The banks have been making very healthy profits, even while there have been some pressures and strains on farmers and the farming systems. The banks have to take some responsibility to help farmers through these difficult times so they can see the way forward,” O'Connor said.

The cold, hard reality is that if something is not done about easing financial pressure on our farmers, there will be some that will be forced out of business. And if that is something that can be avoided, then avoid it we should.