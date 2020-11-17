South Island soil scientist joins 'stellar line-up' of Women of Influence

Soil scientist Dr Trish Fraser was recognised for her work at this year’s Women of Influence Awards in Auckland.

The South Island’s only winner at this year’s Women of Influence Awards is soil scientist Dr Trish Fraser.

Fraser manages a team of seven at Plant & Food Research in Lincoln, where she has worked for almost three decades.

She was honoured at an award ceremony at Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Tuesday, which was jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff.

She said it was “very humbling” to be included in the “stellar line-up” of ladies.

Fraser was raised in Scotland but moved to New Zealand to complete a PhD in soil science at Lincoln University.

She said she enjoyed working with farmers and growers and learning about the natural environment.

“It’s new stuff every day – you never get bored because any questions you answer open up a series of other questions.”

When she is not studying soil samples, she raises cattle on a 20-hectare hobby farm near Springston, giving her an insight into many of the issues farmers face.

This year’s Women of Influence Awards attracted 339 nominations in 10 categories, with entrants judged on the strength, scope and impact of their actions.

Fraser won the Rural category and judges praised her “collaborative approach” over more than 30 years.

She has “the rare skill of communicating science to both farmers and consumers”, they said.