Winton A&P Show to hold largest dairy section in South Island

Tucked away in a corner of Tuatapere, generations of farmers have been working hard to keep lines of pedigree stud Jersey cows. Pictured from left, Olive Bennett, 80, Alannah Skedgwell, 21, Linsey Bennett, 57, and Murray Skedgwell, 65. They are pictured with cows, Elms Lake Dream Vercee, on the left, and Elms Lake Hasty River Snow Mel.

Is this one a champion?

“Only in my heart,” replies farm manager Alannah Skedgwell, 21.

But there’s hope yet for Jersey cow named Elms Lake Hasty River Snow Mel when she is shown at the Winton A& P Show this Saturday.

Tucked away in a corner of Tuatapere is a lot of history grazing in the paddock, and there’s just as much revealed inside as the farmers sit around their kitchen table and kindly take the time to unravel genetics, relationships and their respective studs, and the reason they believe it’s important for communities to support their A&P Shows.

At the start of one scrapbook is a red card noting first prize to the Bennett family at the Winton show in 1949, and through the years the prizes kept coming.

Around the table is also a good place to start mapping out the part of the family tree. Murray Skedgwell started his own jersey stud Mount Lakes Jerseys (a nod to his home of Taranaki), Linsey Bennett started Elsmbrook Jerseys, and their daughters Alannah has Elms Lake while Julie created Mount Brook.

But, if we go back further on Linsey’s side of the family, they can trace jerseys right back to when her granddad William “Digger” Bennett started with a herd of 10 in western Southland. He bought a bull called Elmsleigh Digger and a heifer calf called Rainsbrooks Frims Delight and he combined the names to create Elmsbrook Jersey.

All the studs are run on the one property and Alannah and Julie will steadily increase their herds in coming years.

The family is well known on the show circuit in the south, but they say they are typical of farmers that are connected to shows that stretch back for generations.

Initially agriculture shows back in the day were to network and market animals. Today, they continue to attend shows because it’s important to support rural communities, it’s their holiday and they enjoy the friendships they’ve created during many years.

Alannah encourages people to come up and ask questions about their cows and how they farm. Sharing knowledge was good because not everyone today knew someone on a farm or experienced farm life.

On the property at Tuatapere they use a wintering barn, and at peak milked 345 jerseys using a 30-a-side herringbone system.

It’s truly a family business, and Linsey’s mother, Olive, at 80-years-old, is still bringing in cows and helping out. Alannah, who has stepped up to be farm manager, is aware that as commercial breeds dominate the dairy industry the pedigree herds are falling away slightly.

She is looking at technology that will record data like “fitbits for cows” that notes record temperature and movement, a mixing wagon to help with quality feed variety and automatic cup removers. Like many farmers, they are also looking to get more production but using less inputs to help the environment.

This year’s Winton will host the biggest dairy show in the South Island with 100 head of cattle. It is also hosting the South Island Championships for three different breeds: Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn and Jerseys.

Alannah’s cow Elms Lakes Dream was the 2021 All Breeds Yearling Heifer Champion.