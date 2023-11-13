Shepherdess: The rural South Island wahine with a knack for creativity

Two South Island wahine living off the beaten track are proving that rural communities aren’t just for farming; they’re places where creativity thrives.

Shepherdess – a six-part series celebrating three women living in a different corner of rural Aotearoa every episode, debuted on Sky Open on October 22.

The series will soon be visiting the small South Island settlements of Kurow in the Waitaki District and Upper Moutere in Tasman, where a photographer with a world of experience, and a stitch-painting artist creating works with embroidery can be found.

Originally from England, Chloe Lodge had done her fair share of globetrotting before ending up in Kurow three years ago, and lived in Dubai prior to making the move to New Zealand.

“The desert was my training ground,” said the photographer and solo mum, who appreciated the softness of light that Kurow offered to her work, compared to Dubai where “literally you can’t get away from light”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Photographer Chloe Lodge says Kurow offers softer lighting compared to the bright lights of Dubai where she previously lived.

“(In Dubai) there’s rarely any clouds, and it bounces off literally every surface; the water, the sand, the buildings, whereas now I’m somewhere where it’s softened, and it’s beautiful, and it really creates depth, so yeah it’s really, really, magical for me,” she said.

Lodge’s passion for the arts had inspired her to create an art exhibition space in a window of Kurow’s museum and information centre, displaying a piece of work by a different local artist each month.

“The more I talk to people, the more I found actually there are lots of people creating things, but they’re doing it quietly at home or on the farm,” Lodge said.

“I always say, there must be something in the water down here, because there really are so many amazing creative people doing all sorts of different things.”

Chloe Lodge/Supplied Lodge standing next to her photo being displayed in a window of the Kurow Museum and Information Centre.

Named ‘Within Reach’, the Kurow window exhibition was a space open to artists of all levels of experience, Lodge said.

“I feel it doesn't matter what level of artist you are, it’s within reach to display one work ... and then I also believe that creativity is within reach of us all,” she said.

Fleur Woods from Upper Moutere used embroidery techniques to create her artwork, and she said her community was also a place where a culture of creativity could be found.

“It's a really creative place, and just lots of folks doing kind of their own thing, like it's a real pantry of an area, people growing things and making delicious products, wine and cheese and all the good stuff,” she said.

Ariana Leliani/Supplied Woods says it feels as if she has “always known” how to create art using embroidery, even though no one ever taught her how to do it.

“We’re a little bit tucked away, just slightly off the beaten track and I think that means that you kind of get busy making the things that you love, and it’s really cool being part of a kind of artisan community, I think,” she said.

With a background as mixed media artist, Woods started incorporating more embroidery into her work, and realised that making “stitched paintings” was her favourite method to create.

“When I started to bring stitch into my work, just as a way to add another texture, I just found I really loved it, it kind of just really resonated with me, and felt like something that I’d almost always known how to do, even though no one had actually ever taught me how to do it,” she said.

Lodge will star in the Kurow episode of Shepherdess airing on Sky Open on November 17, and the Upper Moutere episode featuring Woods will hit the screen on November 26.