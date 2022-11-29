Tararua farmer leads Shepherdess Muster for rural women's retreat

Trudy Hales is to MC The Shepherdess Muster near Gisborne in February. Her son Alby, 4, feeds the sheep.

Trudy Hales was not a natural sheep farmer. Nor did she grow up in the isolated valleys of the Tararua district.

But eight years into rural life, she’s smitten.

She and husband Simon run Kereru Farm in Weber, 30 kilometres southeast of Dannevirke.

With 3800 sheep over 970 hectares, keeping a farm going has been a steep learning curve for Hales. She worked in the urbane world of media before meeting Simon.

However, in February, she’ll be combining her presenting skills and rural knowledge as the MC for the first annual Shepherdess Muster.

She said it would be an opportunity for rural women to get away for three days, coming together to attend a variety of workshops and activities.

“We feel very privileged to live rurally but it can be a little bit isolating,” Hales said.

“When you live and breathe your business, your livelihood and your kids, I think actually getting away and doing something a bit different for yourself is so important.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Trudy Hales, with husband Simon and son Alby, 4, on 970-hectare farm near Dannevirke. Simon is the fourth generation of his family to farm the land.

The idea was to create a relaxing retreat with a festival atmosphere.

The programme would be a ‘‘choose your own adventure’’ affair, where attendees can pick which workshops, speakers, beauty therapists or health services they would like to attend each day.

Accommodation is included in the cost, and the women come together for meals each day.

“I’m mostly just excited to speak to other rural women and hear more about rural business at the talks on offer,” Hales said.

After living in cities with friends, and cafes around each corner, the geographic isolation of country life could be a struggle.

“Rural women aren't that good at switching off. There's always a reason to not go to something, be it because of kids or the farm or something else.

“So actually putting a date in the calendar and saying ‘lets do that” has such value.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Trudy Hales with son, Alby, 4. She says adjusting to farm life had a steep learning curve.

Over time, the trips back to Wellington have became fewer and further between, and Hales has settled into her life in Weber.

“In town, it’s easy to never speak to your neighbours but out here, you can’t survive without them.”

Hales’ role on the farm is to manage the nerve centre of the business; administration, online presence, networking, and finances.

When Simon is getting hands on, she’s keeping family life ticking along, and also gets out to the paddocks when she can.

“I was a bit wary of the animals, especially the bigger ones, just because I was never really exposed to them growing up. But when it comes to sheep, Simon’s a great teacher.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to take a pack of dogs out on my own and muster the sheep on the hills but in general, it’s just time and practice and patience.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Alby, 4, tends to one of the 3800 sheep.

The Hales are fortunate to have their son Rocky, 6, at a school two minutes down the road, and Alby, 4, is to start next year.

Family is all around them and their proximity to the Weber township enhances that sense of community.

The Shepherdess Muster is at Mōtū, near Gisborne, from February 17-19, 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.shepherdessmuster.co.nz.