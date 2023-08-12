Back Issues: Girls' Flock House – a rural experiment in social engineering

Girls’ Flock House draft 7, on arrival in New Zealand. Dorothy Hobbs is at the left.

Seven young women in matching woollen coats face the camera.

One of them carries a suitcase with the initials DMH. She is Dorothy Maud Hobbs, from Bristol, the daughter of a paymaster in the Royal Navy. Aged 17, she had come to Aotearoa in 1927 to train as a farm cadet.

To understand what brought her here, let’s go back in time another 10 years. Reading the newspapers in 1917, at the height of the First World War, almost daily you would find reports of submarine attacks in the North Atlantic.

Thousands of sailors died or were disabled. Dorothy’s father, Percy Searle Hobbs, serving on the cruiser Cochrane as a sub-lieutenant, was among those fortunate enough to survive the war.

The Sheep Owners’ Association of New Zealand, like other producer boards, owed gratitude to Percy and his fellow-sailors: New Zealand wool could only reach Britain thanks to the Mercantile Marine and the Royal Navy.

After the war two Association members, Edward Newman, MP for Rangitīkei and son of a Royal Navy surgeon, and Thomas Rowley Lees, a station-owner near Turanganui a Kiwa (Gisborne), called for the sailors and their families to be recognised and supported.

Having made huge windfall profits as a result of the war, most of the producers gladly contributed to create the “New Zealand Sheepowners’ Acknowledgement of Debt to British Seamen Fund”.

The Fund was partly spent in Britain to support the sailors’ wives (or widows) and their children, many of whom were living in poverty. But Newman and Lees also conceived a bolder plan, whereby, commencing in 1924, the Association would bring some of the sons to Aotearoa, where they would be trained as farm cadets.

This scheme wasn’t just a matter of showing gratitude to the sailors. The Association also aimed to support its members by creating a pool of skilled labour for remote sheep stations.

Unknown/Stuff Girls’ Flock House draft 16. Elsie Ring is fifth from right. (The names Ring and Godbold have been transposed in the legend to the photo)

The preference was to bring the boys without their mothers. If the mothers came they might gravitate to the towns and take their sons with them, thereby draining the pool of labour.

But the daughters seemed a safer proposition. Recruitment commenced, directed at the sisters of young men already in training. Character and health were carefully checked.

Dorothy should strictly speaking not have qualified, since her father was alive and earning a salary as a civil servant, but some flexibility was no doubt required to make up the numbers. Most mothers had not wanted to part with their daughters.

A residence in Awapuni, Palmerston North, known as Shalimar, was acquired as a hostel and received its first draft of young women. They included Ruby May Ancrum, from South Shields, and Marjorie Olive Ennis, from Jarrow.

Their brothers, Charles Henry Adshead Ancrum and Lawrence Ennis respectively, were already at Boys’ Flock House, near Bulls.

The recruits mostly hailed from densely populated port cities but they assured the Manawatū Times of May 10, 1926: “We are as enthusiastic about colonial life as a baby with a new toy.”

Dorothy must have shared the enthusiasm enough to encourage her younger brother Douglas to join her in 1928.

Few of the recruits would ever have stepped inside a stately home. With its imposing mock-Tudor façade, that was precisely how Shalimar, now soberly renamed as Girls’ Flock House, presented itself.

Its principal rooms were ornately panelled in kauri and rimu. In the entrance hall hung a map of New Zealand, on which the young women could mark the farms where their brothers were working.

G R Kay/ManawatÅ« Heritage Girlsâ Flock House, originally âShalimarâ, built in 1903 for businessman and polo enthusiast Walter Strang.

The property included 30 acres of paddocks and orchards where instruction could be given on milking cows, making butter, chopping wood, picking fruit, tending to poultry, practising beekeeping and horse-riding, and growing flowers for the Wellington market.

Aside from a male gardener and two instructors, the trainees constituted the entire outdoors staff. Inside the hostel domestic arts were taught: baking, sewing, laundry, nursing, and much more.

Not all trainees could cope with this monumental roster of chores. It was essentially a wishlist drawn up by Lees to assure Association members they were getting value for money.

Supervising the trainees was Miss Jenny Wallace, possessor of a diploma from the Edinburgh School of Cooking and Domestic Economy. The Manawatu Standard of January 13, 1926 quoted her as promising them “full days of hard work”.

In reality, supported by an enlightened YWCA committee, Wallace variegated the routine with a round of visiting speakers, concerts and sports events.

The trainees’ uniform, styled after the Women’s Land Army in Britain, comprised a brown jersey, khaki knickerbockers, leggings, long-skirted oilskin coat and stout boots.

The trainees made their indoor clothing themselves. It had to last at least two years.

The Association’s policy was to keep the trainees away from urban life. That way, a back-country placement after the initial six months’ training would not come as a shock.

Miss Annie Borrie, matron of the hostel from 1929, was more realistic: Trainees who had little enthusiasm for farm work should be permitted to take up a job in town instead if they showed aptitude for it.

After a few sharp lessons the Association came to accept that not all its members were necessarily good or kind employers. With help from the YWCA a system of “aftercare” was organised and employers were more carefully selected.

Flock House Draft 15 training at Girlsâ Flock House, 1930.

The scheme ended abruptly in 1930, when the supply of daughters ran out. Girls’ Flock House shut its doors.

A member of the last draft to arrive was keen basketball-player and miniature-rifle shooter Elsie Harriet Ring, from Portsmouth. In 1935, after a placement in South Canterbury, Elsie became a “city girl”, marrying William Ellis Purdom, a fellow-shooter and driver with the NZ Express Co in Timaru.

On her marriage, like the other young women, Elsie received a “substantial present of household equipment” from the Association.

Dorothy Hobbs stayed rural. In 1933 she married Douglas John McGregor, owner of the “Omerei” sheep and cattle station near Raetihi.

Soon they were advertising for “a capable lady-help” to join their family and enjoy their quiet back-country home.

In 2024 Flock House celebrates its 100-Year Anniversary Weekend on July 19-21. If you have connections with the original “girls” and “boys” who came here as trainees, there is an event you might like to check out. For more information, visit: flockhouse.nz

Russell Poole is editor of the Manawatū Journal of History.