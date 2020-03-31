Coronavirus: Public figure Steve the Sheep helps entertain during lockdown

Annely Moys says her family’s pet sheep, Steve, is providing people with some humour during the coronavirus lockdown.

A woolly Waikato celebrity is bringing some laughs to his flock of followers, as well as his own family, helping to break the coronavirus lockdown boredom around the world.

Steve the Sheep appropriately lives in the shearing capital of New Zealand, Te Kuiti.

His owners, or should that be his parents, Damin and Annely Moys, adopted Steve as a lamb to use as a "lawn mower" for their backyard.

But Steve wooed his way into the hearts of the family and is now a treasured pet to the Moys' children, Ashton, 9, and Kristel, 14.

LAWRENCE GULLERY/STUFF A video of Steve eating his favourite fruit, oranges, went viral in 2019. This year he's helping entertain people online, who might be stuck at home because of the coronavirus threat.

Just like sheep, people love to follow Steve and he has thousands of followers across his various social media platforms that Annely set up for him.

She makes regular YouTube videos of Steve showing how well he's integrated into family life.

From watching television on the couch with the kids when he was a lamb, to rifling through the kitchen pantry or going on family walks around this neighbourhood, Steve's life is well documented.

Last year a video of him eating his favourite fruit, oranges, went viral and drew international attention.

More recently, Steve's been in demand to help people through the coronavirus lockdown.

"Yes, we have had few more followers at Steve's pages," Annely said.

"I think people at moment would love to hear positive things and focus on something else, because the virus stories are all over the news 24/7."

LAWRENCE GULLERY/STUFF Annely Moys and her son Ashton, 9, with their pet sheep, Steve.

On Friday, Annely and Steve were video-interviewed for The Dodo, a Facebook page for animals lovers based in New York.

Annely expected the video to be published over the next week and hoped it would bring some smiles to people dealing with the fallout of coronavirus.

Some cheering up is definitely is order the Moys family too.

Annely and Damin each run a jewellery shop in Te Kuiti and neighbouring Ōtorohanga.

"We had to close both of our businesses and our income has gone to zero but the bills keep coming," Annely said.

"Sadly, it will impact us more than the virus itself."

﻿Annely said the family has a new appreciation for people, especially those who are retired or on their own with little contact or activities.

"It's a good time to pause and reflect on what is important in your life."

"Never I would have imagined we would be in lockdown in our house for four-plus weeks.

"When the news came, it was quite emotional for us and it's been taking a while to sink in to understand what's happening."

The family had been looking forward to Steve's special appearance at this year's The Great NZ Muster in Te Kuiti, which has been cancelled.

The annual country fair includes mustering sheep down the town's main street, just something that Steve would enjoy.

"The Muster and the shears (annual shearing competition) is one of the biggest events for the year bringing thousands of people to stay in the town for the week.

"So this will be a big loss to our local economy going into winter but it will be back again next year, bigger and better, and we will get through this together, and come out with renewed resilience."

