Time away from hospital lifts spirits of Southland shearer

Darryn Gutsell with his family on Christmas Day, from left, daughters Keely and Amyee, wife Sandy and son Lucas.

It's been a tough time for the Gutsell family of Tuatapere but a little ray of sunshine came on Christmas Day when Darryn was allowed to leave hospital briefly.

He is in Waikari Hospital in Dunedin and his daughter Keely and her partner Brendan O’Neill put on the family’s Christmas Day dinner at their home in Mosgiel.

Darryn suffered a serious head injury in a farm bike accident in the Blackmount area nearly eight weeks ago.

But spirits lifted when Darryn arrived at Keely’s home at 7.30am on Christmas Day. He had been picked up from the hospital by wife Sandy and daughter Amyee.

“I think he was ready [to come at] 2.30am,” Keely said.

About 12 people were at the Christmas Day celebrations.

“He really enjoyed it, was really chatty.”

Darryn stayed the night and returned to the hospital at lunchtime on Saturday.

Two of his best friends paid him a surprise visit in hospital on Christmas Eve. Also that day he went Christmas shopping with a medical specialist, Keely said.

She added hopes were high that her Dad could spend more time at her home with family on New Year’s Day.

Doctors may discharge him from hospital in late January or early February.

Supplied Ariki Hawkins (no shirt) relaxes with friends after finishing a shearing fundraising event in Hawke's Bay for Darryn Gutsell and his family, of Tuatapere, Southland.

Darryn is a shearer and a friend, Ariki Hawkins, of Hawke’s Bay, held a fundraising event last week to help the Gutsells.

Hawkins’ goals was to shear 1000 lambs in less than 24 hours. Hawke’s Bay residents and businesses donated money, goods and services to it.

Money donations came in from friends of Gutsell in other parts of the country.

Money raised, in addition to the $3470 generated on a Give A Little page, totalled about $8500, Hawkins said.

He ended up shearing 1052 lambs, the last one at 3.45am, and all the $2500 he was paid went to the fundraiser.

Supplied Hawke's Bay shearer Ariki Hawkins takes a short nap during his 24-hour shearing fundraiser for Darryn Gutsell and his family, of Southland.

“Everyone was so generous,” Hawkins said.

“People gave up their time to do so many things ... penning up the sheep, pressing the wool, they brought food.

“A lot of people had work to go to the next day, but they stuck around to midnight supporting me.”

Hawkins said, his determination to help a mate in need was ample motivation to complete the shearing fundraiser.