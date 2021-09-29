Overseas shearers needed for busy season ahead

Shearing contractor Martin Smith and his Huntaway named Rock enjoying some downtime after working at Mt Linton Station in western Southland on Wednesday. Smith and business partner Mark Spain don't know if the four or five Welsh shearers they want to employ will be able to gain entry into the country with Covid-19 border regulations.

The New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association is worried the workload for a lot of shearers will increase if overseas counterparts can’t enter the country.

Mid-October to the end of March is a busy period for shearers throughout the country.

Association president Mark Barrowcliffe said he knew of 40 border exemptions for overseas shearers, but the problem was obtaining rooms for them at managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

“It’s a huge concern.

“These guys need to plan their lives, book their flights, do quarantine and be available to shear sheep.”

On Tuesday, 6231 people gained MIQ vouchers in the second allocation made available in the new virtual lobby system. A total of 31,319 people logged on in the hope of securing vouchers.

Before Covid-19 spread to New Zealand in February 2020, about 200 overseas shearers, mostly from the UK, arrived annually for seasonal work, Barrowcliffe, of the King Country, said.

He knew of about 50 overseas shearers who were able to enter New Zealand in 2020. The 40 he was aware of wanting to enter this year would help with the workload facing NZ shearers.

Invercargill-based Spain and Smith Shearing Contractors are hoping to employ four or five shearers from Wales.

Co-owner Mark Spain said: “I don’t know when I’m going to get them in [to the country]. We had no luck last year [getting overseas shearers].”

The business had been employing six overseas shearers most years before Covid-19 struck.

“It certainly makes it harder without them.”

Shearing Sports NZ chairman Sir David Fagan said shearers from the Northern Hemisphere, especially from the UK, were valued workers. Without them, the workloads of NZ shearers would increase, he added.

“They’ll get through, but it’s not ideal.”

He is pleased the NZ Merino Shears, in Alexandra on Friday and Saturday, and the NZ Spring Shears at Waimate, the following weekend, would proceed under Covid-19 Alert Level 2 regulations.

“It’s good to see them coping with Covid regulations and the protocols in place, so we can still function.”

Fagan didn’t want the Alexandra event cancelled for the second consecutive year because of Covid-19.

“If you keep cancelling year after year, it can be hard to start up again.”

Twenty-one shearing events, nationwide, have been cancelled in the past 18 months because of Covid-19.