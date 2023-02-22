Man who died in Otapiri Gorge tractor incident was 'genuine legend'

Mervyn Frew died after his tractor rolled into Otapiri Stream on Monday. (File photo)

The Southland man who died when his tractor rolled into Otapiri Stream on Mondaywas Mervyn Frew, long regarded as a farming pioneer on several fronts.

The Otapiri Gorge sheep farmer was noted for a fearless attitude to change, including introducing the Kelso, one of several composite breeds developed in New Zealand, to his flock in the early 2000s.

The family farm operated with sons Dan and Brett drew attention for more than farming innovations.

It also became famed for Farm Jam, a freestyle motocross, mountain-biking and BMX event of international standing.

Mervyn Frew died in a single-vehicle incident​ in which his tractor rolled into the stream, between Caird and Stirling Rds, about 15km northeast of Winton.

He was 78 and described in his death notice as ”a great mate and a genuine legend’’.