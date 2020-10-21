North Auckland farmer on high alert after 29 sheep mauled to death by dog

A dog has killed 29 sheep on a farm in Dairy Flat, Auckland. Video contains images of sheep carcasses.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A north Auckland farmer is spending long nights in his paddocks trying to catch a dog which mauled 29 of his sheep to death.

Dairy Flat farmer Donald Mackintosh thought something was amiss when he spotted two of his sheep lying dead together near the gate to one of his paddocks during a regular check of his flock of 1000 on Monday morning.

About 100 metres away were another two dead sheep. Eventually, he counted 25 dead ewes and 4 dead lambs across three to four paddocks.

“Everywhere we looked there were dead sheep. It is not like it is one or two. It is a lot of sheep.

READ MORE:

* Man loses another sheep following second dog attack in one month

* Six dog owners charged over spate of dog attacks on stock around Hastings

* Car hits herd of cows in north Auckland



Chris McKeen/Stuff Dairy Flat farmer Donald Mackintosh is determined to catch the dog he believes killed 29 of his sheep on Saturday night.

“Dogs attack sheep reasonably regularly but to get 29 is very, very bad. It is quite a big deal.”

Another half dozen were injured but Mackintosh thinks they will recover.

“The sheep are all real terrified at the moment.”

He believed the incident took place overnight on Saturday, due to the bloated state of the sheep.

Throat-crushing injuries suggested to Mackintosh just one dog as the culprit, as the sheep would have suffered more tear-like injuries if multiple dogs had been pulling the sheep between them.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mackintosh said that while he cared for his sheep, it would be tragic for the dog to kill any of his neighbours’ pet sheep.

While Mackintosh admitted that “every now and then you get a dead sheep”, to have 29 perish in one go dealt a significant blow to business.

This included the cost of the sheep themselves, as well as hours spent digging and burying the sheep, checking over the rest of the flock for injuries and keeping a lookout for the dog.

As some of the perished sheep were recent mothers, Mackintosh will have to identify and bottle-feed their orphans.

But getting older lambs to take to a bottle could be hard, he added.

For the next few nights, Mackintosh and his farm manager Jackson Haysom will take turns doing shifts in the paddocks, hiding behind trees, in case the dog returns.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Donald Mackintosh’s sheep had a commercial value of about $150 each but the time spent burying them, checking his living sheep for injuries and keeping watch in case the dog returns also weighed on his mind.

Mackintosh believed the dog needed to be destroyed, adding that the owners probably knew their dog had been up to something as it was likely covered in blood.

“Dogs are smart. It is a dog’s natural instinct to chase.

“Once a dog gets a taster, it always comes back.”

Auckland Council animal management manager Sarah Anderson said it had visited Mackintosh’s farm and would be patrolling the area.

Animal management would take DNA samples to help it identify the dog involved, she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Donald Mackintosh has about 1000 sheep spread over his 162-hectare farm, about 27 minutes north of Auckland.

“For the farmer, locals and our staff, an attack of this nature and size is both horrific and heartbreaking.”

She requested anyone with information or who had seen dogs nearby to phone 09 301 0101.

“We want to remind dog owners to keep their dogs under control and properly confined at all times, especially in rural areas if their dogs are not familiar with stock.”

A police spokesman said it would investigate only if the council officers believed the matter was suspicious or criminal.