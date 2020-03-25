New bid to farm seaweed in NZ touted as a 'holy grail'

Scientists are working on seaweed to be used in cattle feed to help reduce greenhouse gases in farming.

In a laboratory in Nelson, researchers are doing their best to grow a crop of seaweed they say could be significant enough to reduce methane emissions.

The Cawthron Institute started research in October to carve out a future industry for seaweed.

Micro and macro-algae (seaweed) are an area of growing interest globally, and one seaweed native to New Zealand could be a game changer for the agricultural sector.

Group manager aquaculture Serean Adams says a native red seaweed, Asparagopsis armata, may potentially be farmed and harvested to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Cawthron Institute group manager aquaculture Dr Serean Adams says Asparagopsis armata has been found to be particularly high in terms of methane reduction.

Seaweed has been proven to reduce methane emissions and this variety's gas-cutting properties were "particularly high", Adams said.

Methane accounts for 43 per cent New Zealand's emissions, and more than 80 per cent of the country's total methane comes from ruminant farm animals – cattle, sheep, goats and deer – according to the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

The institute believes Asparagopsis armata may be a case of "aquaculture helping out agriculture", Adams says.

They're working to cultivate enough to run tests and harvest their research.

The researchers' aim is to find a way to feed the seaweed to the cattle and be sure it is effective in New Zealand livestock, she says.

"It could be that it's turned into a treat and given at the dairy shed or is put into something given out in the field."

It could also be served as a supplementary feed for livestock.

SUPPLIED Asparagopsis armata may potentially be farmed and harvested to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle.

Adams says Australian research has found that if just 10 per cent of global ruminant producers use Asparagopsis as an additive to feed, it could have the same impact as removing 50 million cars from the world's roads.

In trials overseas, the seaweed has reduced greenhouse gas emissions in cows and sheep by up to 80 per cent.

"But we know that there's research being done overseas which shows it to be even more effective."

New Zealand would need to grow a lot of seaweed and they weren't ruling out growing it overseas.

"We need tonnes and tonnes and tonnes of it just to feed to the livestock in New Zealand. It grows naturally around New Zealand and in South Australia – we just need a lot more of it."

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Cawthron Institute algae research leader Dr Johan Svenson works on a sample of Asparagopsis armata.

However, growing seaweed is not as simple as it might sound.

"We're still getting to grips with it ... understanding what the optimal conditions are for it, and what nutrients it likes."

She estimates they could have a viable amount of the seaweed in about five years.

The same type of seaweed, known as "Limu kohu", is used as a condiment in Hawaii.

Asparagopsis is just one of a number of seaweeds and algae with high-value potential for New Zealand. Research is ongoing into other algae.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Cawthron Institute group manager aquaculture Dr Serean Adams and algae research leader Dr Johan Svenson in the laboratory.

Cawthron Institute chief executive Professor Charles Eason says overseas researchers are calling seaweed "the holy grail".

"It's a bit of a race going on to grow the material to make biomass quality to not just meet local demand, but also international demand."

Interestingly, the Asparagopsis solution was once denounced.

In 2016, New Zealand scientists said the seaweed fell short of being a cure for methane emissions because, like all seaweeds, it produces bromoform, which can reduce the Earth's protective ozone layer.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Cawthron Institute scientists Dr Diane Purcell-Meyerink, Joseph Alison, algae research leader Dr Johan Svenson, and group manager aquaculture Dr Serean Adams are working on samples of seaweed to be used in cattle feed to help reduce greenhouse gases in farming.

However, Eason anticipates that when Asparagopsis is fed to livestock, the bromoform will be broken down during the process of interfering with methane production in the gut.

The focus is to give the animals seaweed in its whole form, rather than just the active ingredient, Eason says.

That would mean that the active ingredient is used in the animals' gut.

"Methane is created in the intestine of the animal, so we want that active ingredient to act in the animal's stomach and its intestine."

SUPPLIED The same type of red seaweed is used as a condiment in Hawaii, known as 'Limu kohu'.

China Agricultural University former lecturer in environmental management, Michael Morris, says he has no reason to doubt the Cawthron Institute that feeding seaweed to cows can substantially reduce methane emissions.

However, he is disappointed the researchers are prolonging the "outmoded" and wasteful practice of passing food through an animal before human consumption.

"Methane emissions are only one way that animal agriculture contributes to environmental destruction."

Animal agriculture is a major contributor to nitrous oxide emissions and feeding cows seaweed would make no difference to that, he says.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Cawthron Institute scientists Dr Diane Purcell-Meyerink, Joseph Alison, and group manager aquaculture Dr Serean Adams work on samples of seaweed.

He argues it makes no economic sense to continue to attempt to prop up a "sunset industry" and urges Cawthron to focus elsewhere.

"Recent advances in precision fermentation technology [protein alternatives] mean that animal agriculture will be obsolete in the next 10 years"

Last October, the Cawthron Institute received $100,000 from the Government's Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures Fund for a year of Asparagopsis research. Cawthron is contributing $150,000.

Asparagopsis is just one of many methods under investigating to help farmers reduce their stock's methane emissions. Others include breeding, vaccines and other methane inhibiters.