Electrification's the key to zero-carbon life - but what will the neighbours think?

What if New Zealand could ditch its lingering dependence on oil, gas and coal and go fully electric? ROB STOCK reports.

Imagine cityscapes glinting with solar panels on the roofs of most houses, offices and factories. That was the vision in national grid operator Transpower's 2018 Te Mauri Hiko report, which mapped a path to complete electrification.

Wind farms could transform neighbourhoods, as "community wind" turbines fed local grids.

Fields and hills could feature sun-farms with acres of solar panels – like NZ Refinery's under-construction 31-hectare solar farm at Marsden Point.

Urban streetscapes would change too, with quiet, clean electric vehicles (EVs) replacing most cars, and the air would be clearer with fewer exhaust-generated particulates in the air. Those distant hills would appear sharper, even if their ridges were topped by a marching line of wind turbines.

To help meet an expected doubling of demand for electricity, Te Mauri Hiko modelled as many as 1.5 million homes with solar, and as many as five new 60-turbine wind farms being built each year until 2050, as well as increased generation from thermal and hydro.

SUPPLIED Magnificient, or an eye-sore? Mercury's Okakuri Dam from the air. Dams, windfarms and solar arrays modify our landscapes, and we will need to have many more for New Zealand to decarbonise its electricity supply.

Wind and solar loom larger in a sustainable-energy future. That's likely to leave some people disgruntled with changes to the landscape – but as Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew puts it: "What are your options, if you want a clean, green future?"

Nearly two years on from Te Mauri Hiko, technology price drops and efficiency gains have changed Transpower's view.

SUPPLIED NZ Refinery is installing a massive solar array to help power its Marsden Point oil refinery.

The grid company is about to release a fresh report on the pathway to sustainable low-carbon power – including the remaining barriers to increasing renewable power generation. One conclusion is that the scale of the visual impacts may be lower than expected.

Transpower's general manager for strategy, Richard Hobbs, says if the nation meets its energy-efficiency potential, that earlier prediction of four or five new wind farms annually might instead be cut to two or two-and-a-half.

"That's a real win-win story because it means the transition to a net zero-carbon future and an electrified economy will be more cost-effective."

Transpower has dialled back its predictions for the number of homes that will go solar, but costs are dropping on the EV front.

Te Mauri Hiko forecast EVs would make up 40 per cent of the national car fleet by 2040, and 85 per cent by 2050. Hobbs says Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts the sticker price on electric vehicles will match petrol vehicles by 2023.

SUPPLIED Electrification of New Zealand's power sources is essential to creating a sustainable, low-carbon future, says Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew, centre.

"Electrifying New Zealand's economy is arguably the biggest single economic and environmental opportunity facing this country," Andrew argues.

If we fail to electrify, we fail to decarbonise.

Agriculture and energy are the largest sources of emissions, but agricultural emissions are difficult to reduce. We also depend on its export earnings, with New Zealand producing food the world needs with a relatively low carbon footprint.

"So there are strong incentives to seek reductions from other sectors," Andrew says, if we are to become a "vibrant haven" in a post temperature-increase world where carbon economics feed into economic viability.

SUPPLIED Electrifying New Zealand's power would mean more sustainable power generation, including more hydro schemes. Here the visual impact of the Taupō Gates dam, owned by Mercury, can be seen.

The economics of electrification rely on electricity prices going up, and the Government's proposed reworking of the Emissions Trading Scheme indicates that will be in part be driven by a rise in the cost of carbon credits.

But predictions also include future governments effectively driving up demand by policy interventions – perhaps banning the sale of new petrol cars at some stage, as Britain is doing, or ordering the closure of coal and gas-fired power generation, including so-called "process heat" generated in standalone facilities like dairy factories, other industrial facilities, schools and hospitals.

New Zealand should focus on the hurdles in the way of developing its "significant undeveloped renewable resources", including reducing the time and cost of getting a project consented, Andrew says.

And that means, among other things, reform of the Resource Management Act.

Hobbs says the issue is particularly important for smaller-scale community generation projects. Like the plans of residents in Paekākāriki, north of Wellington, who are looking to use land above Transmission Gully to create a do-it-yourself electricity source for the entire community of more than 1100 homes, leaving enough power left over to sell.

The Government is aware of the issue, highlighted in the Accelerating Electrification Report by the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC).

"A future of accelerated electrification for New Zealand will require building considerably more wind farms, more geothermal and solar generation, more transmission lines, and possibly more hydro storage," the report concluded.

"All these will have impacts on the environment – some challenging decisions lie ahead for our resource management system."

It called for creating "some form of national priority" for consents that can reduce carbon emissions.

Many forms of renewable generation – especially hydro power, wind and geothermal – can affect other environmental priorities, such as freshwater and biodiversity, and people's social and cultural values such as enjoyment of the natural environment, it says.

PIP GUTHRIE/PORT TARANAKI A wind turbine blade for Mercury's Turitea wind farm is lifted from the BBC Amber on to a heavy haulage vehicle at Port Taranaki. The blades were being stored at Port Taranaki before being transported to Palmerston North over a period of several months.

New Zealand has 17 wind farms, operating with a combined installed capacity of 690MW and supplying just 6 per cent of annual electricity generation, about the same amount of electricity as 300,000 homes use in a year.

But the scope for more is huge.

In Manawatū, Mercury has begun the second stage of its $450 million, 119 megawatt (MW) Turitea wind farm on the ridge of the Tararua Ranges overlooking Palmerston North, which will generate enough electricity to power 210,000 EVs.

It will be the largest wind farm built in New Zealand, and the first large-scale addition to generation capacity since 2014.

The Wind Energy Association says 2500MW of wind generation has been consented, but not yet built, and developers are exploring sites for new wind farms.

The Turitea wind farm garnered intense local opposition when consent was sought just over a decade ago, with local people worried about the impact on the visual landscape, biodiversity, the water supply, and also on the local soundscape. The public generally supported the proposal, but support dropped dramatically among people living nearer to where the turbines would be.

The scale of that landscape modification is relatively minor compared with new hydro, especially the "pumped storage" potentially needed to deal with the "dry year" scenario.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Te Apiti wind farm near Ashhurst and Palmerston North show the visual impacts of windfarms on the landscape are not trivial.

New Zealand uses its greatest amount of electricity during winter.

Solar is less effective in winter, meaning that if our dependence on solar increases, the size of the winter supply shortage could too, Te Mauri Hiko warns.

Currently, coal and gas provides the "storage" of power for use in dry years and in winter, but if these dirty fuels are ditched, New Zealand needs a new way to store energy.

Pumped storage is the storing of power in the form of dammed water in two connected reservoirs. When power is needed, water is released from the higher reservoir to the lower through turbines to generate electricity. During periods of low demand – such as at night –water is pumped back up from the lower reservoir to the higher with low-cost electricity ready for re-use.

The best-known pumped storage proposal is to build a dam in Otago's Lake Onslow, which would allow a pumped hydro station of about 1000MW to be built, with storage capacity of around 5000 gigawatt hours, enough to meet winter demand peaks.

However, pumped storage involves damming valleys and rivers, which comes at a considerable environmental and financial cost and – once again – would result in landscape modification. This, the ICCC notes, makes them "controversial" and "very difficult to consent".

Some of the electrification shift away from fossil fuels will bring its own short-term power storage with it.

SUPPLIED Pass the sunglasses: The rooftops of cities will change in appearance as solar becomes more affordable.

While batteries for storing electricity at home – for example from a solar array on the roof for use in the hours of darkness – are currently prohibitively expensive, electric vehicles come with their own batteries.

It will one day be possible for EV-owning households to use power stored in the cars to run their homes in the evenings when electricity demand, and electricity prices, are high. They can then charge them at night after they are in bed, when demand and prices drop.

Solar itself does not yet make financial sense for many homeowners.

Transpower's Andrew recently renovated a villa and looked at putting solar in. "I still couldn't get the economics to work," she says.

But falling costs means the future for solar, wind, wave power and EVs looks bright, even though there will be tricky trade-offs to navigate.

SOLAR A POINT OF PRIDE

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Panama Road School principal Jane Dold stands in front of solar panels that are generating power for the school.

Micro-generation of power could be a big part of the future.

Like households, schools – which need electricity when the sun is shining to power heating, air conditioning and lights during the day – often don't have the cash to put up solar arrays.

The principal of Auckland's Panama Road School, Jane Dold, got help from the local Auckland Council community board, a local charity, and Mercury to get a solar array installed.

The timing could not have been better. The year after the solar array was installed, the coal boiler stopped working and would have cost a fortune to fix.

"Instead of paying a lot of money to get it fixed, we decided we'd stop putting money into our coal boiler we wanted to stop using anyway, and we put in heat pumps."

As well as saving money on power bills, the solar array has become a point of pride for the school and an educational tool.

"We want the children to be learning about the impact we are having on our community, and New Zealand."

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Solar power generation has become a point of pride for Panama Road School.

WHAT'S TO GAIN FROM ELECTRIFICATION?