Allbirds partners with Adidas to tackle climate change

Allbirds and Adidas have announced they are joining forces.

New Zealand shoe company Allbirds is partnering with sportswear giant Adidas to tackle climate change.

The two companies have committed to sharing technology to create a new industry standard for footwear.

The goal of the partnership is to create a shoe with the lowest carbon footprint possible.

Currently, the average running shoe has a carbon footprint of approximately 13.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Adidas and Allbirds plan to explore innovations across the entire supply chain, from material choices to manufacturing facilities and transportation methods that use renewable energy and fuels.

Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown said the companies hoped to set an example for other businesses to follow.

SUPPLIED Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger have expanded the shoe range beyond merino and into other types of fabric, including eucalyptus.

"In the last several months we have witnessed how resilient our global community can be in the face of crisis," Brown said.

"This coming together has allowed us to imagine that the seemingly insurmountable and urgent challenge of slowing the impact of man made climate change is perhaps more possible than it was before."

In April, Allbirds introduced a new tag to its shoes showing the carbon footprint of each model.

Carbon footprints were the "score card" and could be used to inform consumers, Brown said at the time.

The carbon footprint assessment for Allbirds shoes included the merino wool production for the shoes' materials.

Getty-Images Adidas has a global footprint that will benefit a company like Allbirds, says marketing lecturer Sommer Kapitan.

By adding the carbon number to its shoes, the company was "providing clarity for the customer on all the things that have gone into the making of the thing that they are about to consume," Brown said.

Brown likened the label to a nutritional label on food.

"This is not reliant on whether the customer wants it or not, this is us displaying information clearly," Brown said.

Adidas global brand strategy vice president James Carnes said change required pushing boundaries.

“This partnership will continue to prove that sustainable products don’t have to compromise on quality or performance if you’re willing to accept the responsibility of those standards," he said.

“The recent progress that our brands have made in the name of sustainable innovation has created the perfect momentum for this partnership to influence industry practices forever."

Auckland University of Technology marketing lecturer Sommer Kapitan said the partnership was a win-win for the two companies.

Adidas is a deeply entrenched brand with a global footprint, she said.

According to Forbes, the global athletic shoe market was worth US$58 billion (NZ$90.5b) in 2018 and was predicted to rise to US$88b by 2024.

Adidas' share of the market was US$15b, second only to Nike.

"We know them, we know who they are. They are now trying to shift how they are perceived by adding a bit more of that sustainability edge," Kapitan said.

"It's not going to matter for brand loyalists who already bought them anyway. But it may convert those who are starting to care for the social good."

SUPPLIED Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Sommer Kapitan says companies are trying to shift how they are perceived by adding a bit more of that sustainability edge.

Moving to a more sustainable product was a slow change that had come about because enough consumers had begun to demand it, she said.

The partnership will also share the cost of sustainability initiatives.

"Right now, Allbirds has born the burden of the new technology. The moment more of the supply chain begins to adopt the technology, the cheaper it gets to use."

Allbirds will also be able to increase its profile through its connection with Adidas, Kapitan said.

There were very few downsides to this sort of partnership, she said.