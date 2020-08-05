The Warehouse is carbon neutral, so why is the retail giant still selling coal?

Anne Nelson says she is “dismayed” that The Warehouse is still selling coal, 18 months after declaring itself carbon neutral.

In February last year The Warehouse announced that it had become carbon neutral through a strategy of changing its behaviour, buying carbon credits and planting trees.

At the time, the retail giant said it was investing in becoming carbon neutral because it cared about the health of New Zealanders and the planet.

But Nelson walked said that when she walked into the Masterton The Warehouse store, she was faced with bags of coal at the entrance.

“I was dismayed by this. Coal is a potent fossil fuel that produces carbon dioxide when it's burnt, and we are facing a climate crisis,” Nelson said.

“I worry for the future of the planet and the challenges our children will have to deal with when we are gone.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Anne Nelson says it is hypocritical of The Warehouse to celebrate its carbon neutral status while selling coal.

When Nelson went home, she went online and looked at The Warehouse’s corporate statement on environmental safety.

“I'm flummoxed by how an organisation can talk about emissions reductions and wanting to become the most sustainable retailer in New Zealand while selling a product that is so damaging to the environment,” she said.

New Zealand signed up to the Powering Past Coal Alliance in 2017, which aims to accelerate clean growth and climate protection by rapidly phasing out coal fired power stations, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) report on energy in New Zealand.

Coal accounted for about 4 per cent of New Zealand’s total consumer energy supply, the report said.

A The Warehouse spokeswoman said the company sold coal to meet consumer demand.

Supplied The Warehouse says it has sold less coal this year than last year.

“We understand that it is an affordable form of heating for some customers,” she said.

However, The Warehouse’s non-coal heating range had been expanded, this included no longer selling gas and continued to look for alternative forms of affordable heating to sell.

The volume of coal sold this year was less than this time last year, she said.

The Warehouse had been certified as carbon neutral for the last two years, she said.

“In terms of products and our operations, we have always said this is going to be a journey for us and efforts are being made across the business to put in place energy reducing measures,” she said.

Blogger Kate Hall, from Ethically Kate, said there was a disconnect between claiming environmental status and selling products that were clearly problematic for the environment.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Despite its carbon neutral certification, The Warehouse says it will continue to sell coal.

“The Warehouse Group talks a lot about its carbon neutral status but it doesn’t really add up for customers when you walk into the store,” Hall said.

Hall said corporate environmental claims could cause confusion for consumers trying to make ethical choices.

”I am all for big companies doing their bit, and they have a huge impact even if they do one thing first over 10 small eco-companies doing everything perfect,” she said.

“But they also risk muddying the waters for the average consumer who really wants to do better but who feels like they can’t do anything because they see a whole lot of contradictions.”

Large companies that wanted to celebrate their environmental contribution while ignoring where they needed to do better, risked accusations of “green washing”, Hall said.

“The essence of green washing is when a company spends more time, more money, more resources on telling the world that they are doing green things than actually doing those green things.”

Supplied Kate Hall, from Ethically Kate, says companies need to be transparent over their commitment to environmental causes.

There was also a gap in how far companies were actually willing to look at their environmental impact, she said.

For example, The Warehouse was talking about being carbon neutral but had failed to address the carbon production before the products arrived in New Zealand, she said.

There was also the issue of the packaging waste from those products, she said.

While perfection was not possible, companies needed to be transparent with consumers about decisions they were making, Hall said.

Dr Laura Revell, senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury, said planting trees was a short term solution to the broader issue of carbon in the environment.

SUPPLIED University of Canterbury atmospheric chemist Dr Laura Revell says companies need to deal with how much carbon is produced, rather than trying to offset carbon by planting trees.

“Eventually, those trees will die or be harvested and the carbon in them will be released back into the atmosphere. Tree planting is not a silver bullet in themselves,” Revell said.

“The way The Warehouse does its business, transports goods around, heats the buildings, that may all be carbon neutral but then if it is selling stuff such as coal or other fossil heavy products then it does raise questions.

Revell said scientists were looking at ways to remove carbon from the atmosphere but the number one goal should be to reduce the amount of emissions produced.

“We need to be reducing our gross emissions, not our net emissions, because until we find ways to do that, its not going to help us in the long run, no matter how many trees we plant.