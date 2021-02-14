New Zealand's largest solar farm proposed for top of country

An example image of the proposed solar panel farm for Pukenui, by Simon Cocker Landscape Architecture as part of Far North Solar Farm's resource consent application.

A massive 12ha solar panel farm – enough to power 2750 homes – is planned for the top of Northland, in what would be the largest of its kind in the country.

Far North Solar Farm, a company of New Zealand and Australian solar installers, has applied for resource consent for the 16 megawatt solar farm at Pukenui.

The site is on the Far North’s Te Aupōuri peninsular, a narrow landmass at risk of drought, where intensive avocado farming has raised concerns by locals worried about spray-drift and the demand for water.

Far North Solar Farm managed to secure a lease on land now used for grazing and maize, because the landowner preferred the solar panels to any intensive horticulture, general manager John Andrews​ said.

“It's a green alternative to other land use, that's why we've secured the land.

“We are not allowed to use chemical sprays on our site – the landowner prohibited it.”

The site is also strategic for the company, and not just because the area has bright sunshine with little cloud cover.

The Far North also has the highest wholesale electricity prices in the country, allowing the company to get a good price for its power, Andrews said.

The solar farm may help bring down the price of power in the Far North, “although we don't want it to lower too much, of course”, he said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Avocado orchards stretch as far as the eye can see in Te Aupōuri. (File photo)

While using renewable electricity like solar power fits with New Zealand's plans to use green energy by 2035, the solar farm is about an investment opportunity, Andrews said.

“We all believe in sustainability but this is purely commercial, unsubsidised for investors.”

Watercare/Supplied Watercare's 1MW solar array was the country's biggest solar panel installation when it was commissioned in October 2020. The array proposed by Far North Solar Farm will be 16 times bigger.

The organisation is also looking at building two solar panel farms in the Bay of Plenty.

While Te Aupōuri locals might be concerned about how the solar farm looks, it wil have 10m green belts of natives to screen and beautify the site, Andrews said.

The resource consent is also for 34,000 cubic metres of earthworks to flatten the site, and to install and run three container-sized electronic converter units.

The project is expected to cost $4 million to build, and Andrews hopes to start by using local earthwork operators this winter.