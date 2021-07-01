Sun shines on PM at Northland solar farm opening, but clouds remain over coal use

Bright sunshine greeted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she turned the first sod for the Far North Solar Farm at Pukenui.

Warm sunshine in the “winterless north” greeted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she kick-started construction of New Zealand’s largest solar farm.

The $30 million solar farm is being built at the very top of the country, in a part of Northland prone to high sunshine and drought.

The 12 hectare farm at Pukenui will contain 32,000 solar panels – the largest solar farm in the country. It will power the yearly load of 3000 homes in the Far North.

Tom Lee/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has turned the first sod on Far North Solar Farm, the biggest solar farm in the country. (File photo)

At a sod-turning ceremony on Thursday, Ardern said the balmy weather highlighted why the Far North had been chosen for a solar farm.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's largest solar farm proposed for top of country

* Northland drought: Avocado orchardists, locals at loggerheads over water rights

* Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders are being ripped off over petrol



She welcomed the project, admitting it would contribute to New Zealand’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions in electricity generation.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ardern helps turn the first sod on the Far North Solar Farm in Pukenui, alongside iwi representatives, Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime and Far North Solar Farm’s owners.

However, Ardern acknowledged the difficulty of moving away from fossil fuels for electricity, particularly in dry years – like this year – when hydro lake storage is down, and the country turns to coal for its winter energy needs.

“Removing fossil fuels from our electricity system is a big step, it requires major changes in the way we do things and investment in new technologies,” she said.

“The problem with a hydrologically dry year [is that] what is a pretty good rate of renewable energy suffers.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Ardern meets with workers about to start on the landscaping at Far North Solar Farm in Pukenui.

Ardern said the Government was investing in schemes like the NZ Battery Project, which will create long-term hydro storage.

The Government did not invest in the Pukenui solar farm, which is being developed by Far North Solar Farm, a company of New Zealand and Australian solar installers.

Director Richard Homewood said the project should be operational by early 2022, and the Pukenui site was the first of many solar farms planned by the company.

SUPPLIED An artist’s impression of the proposed solar panel farm for Pukenui, by Simon Cocker Landscape Architecture, which was part of Far North Solar Farm’s resource consent application.

“We plan to develop 1 gigawatt of solar generation in New Zealand by 2025. This will generate enough electricity to provide for 20 per cent of the entire country’s daytime power requirements,” he said.

The company is in competition with Lodestone Energy, which earlier this year announced plans to build five solar farms in the upper North Island at a cost of $300m, supplying 1 per cent of the country’s electricity supply.

The Far North Solar Farm site is on a narrow landmass at risk of drought, where intensive avocado farming has raised concerns by locals worried about spray-drift and the demand for water.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ardern talks with Pukenui landowner Ngaire O'Higgins about why she wanted a solar farm on her property in the Far North.

The Pukenui lease was secured, on land now used for grazing and maize, because the landowner preferred the solar panels to any intensive horticulture, general manager John Andrews​ told Stuff earlier this year.

“We are not allowed to use chemical sprays on our site – the landowner prohibited it.”

Andrews said the site was also strategic because the Far North has the highest wholesale electricity prices in the country, allowing the company to get a good price for its power.

But the site is not just about generating returns for Far North Solar Farm, Homewood said.

Generating power in the Far North also increases local power reliability, especially in summer peaks when line capacity is reduced due to high temperatures.

“Using solar power during the day means there is more hydro-generated power left in the grid for use during the evening and in winter when less sun is available,” he said.

Homewood said the Pukenui solar farm would be installed on leased land, but the solar array and accompanying technology would be owned and operated by the company.

Panels will last for 30 years before they need to be replaced.

Three electronic converters the size of shipping containers will collect the power generated by the panels and convert it to grid power.

The power will then connect to the Top Energy substation, across the road from the site, through an underground cable.

The project will spend about $4m locally during the construction phase, and create the equivalent of five full-time jobs required for maintenance.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the farm as the Ardern Solar Farm. That name was not endorsed by Parliament. The correct name is the Far North Solar Farm. Updated 10.23am July 1, 2021.