Greening up money flows is the aim of the Centre for Sustainable Finance

Hoping to change the financial system, the Sustainable Finance Forum has launched an organisation to help bring to life its ambitious long-term plan.

Toitū Tahua​, the Centre for Sustainable Finance launched on Thursday. The work started two years ago with a roadmap for sustainable finance, looking into how the financial system in New Zealand might become more sustainable, said Toitū Tahua co-chair Bridget Coates​.

“There is already evidence of a lot of change occurring, so our ambition is really to accelerate and align New Zealand closely with some of the developments internationally and make sure we’re keeping up with our obligations.”

The forum represented banks, insurance companies, Maori businesses and iwi, industry, academia and Government, and was an initiative of the Aotearoa Circle, a partnership of public and private sector leaders.

The forum was working with other organisations that were conscious of a growing responsibility to introduce sustainability into global capital markets, such as the Sustainable Business Council, Sustainable Business Network and Mindful Money, she said.

Toitū Tahua aimed to be a trusted resource and credible voice for sustainable finance.

“We will provide an independent interface between the public and private sectors, especially with respect to banking. Mindset change is our single biggest challenge.”

The forum’s 11-point plan, released in November, aimed to redirect capital to more sustainable projects, as well as changing people’s mindsets and raising the profile of sustainability.

“Young people are very, very attuned to these principles, they think a lot about the products they buy, the companies they invest in, the funds they buy, there is a lot of interest with that group.

“And they’re already using their dollars, they’re voting with their money to vote for a greener world and that’s very much our purpose, to accelerate that process.”

One third of funds under management globally were connected to sustainability goals, so there had already been huge change in the way people thought and invested, Coates said.

A government bill requiring mandatory disclosures of climate-related risks for companies and financial institutions is currently at the Select Committee stage.

“Everybody’s on a journey and our companies, our banks, our institutions generally, our consumers are moving in this direction.

“We know that the choices that people make in their KiwiSaver, the choices they make in the store, the choices they make with their transportation, these things all matter.”

Key to creating a sustainable finance system was the mainstream incorporation of environmental, social and economic considerations in financial decisions, she said.

Toitū Tahua joined other similar national bodies such as the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative and the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment.

Funders included ASB, ANZ, BNZ, HSBC, Westpac, EY, IAG, Kāinga Ora, NZ Super Fund and The Tindall Foundation.

Sustainable guidance for the rural sector was also released on Thursday, developed by ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Rabobank and Westpac, and the Ministry for Primary Industries, working under The Aotearoa Circle and Toitū Tahua.

The Sustainable Agriculture Finance Initiative guidance aimed to encourage rural funders to take into account sustainability considerations including climate change mitigation and adaptation, water use, waste minimisation, labour rights and animal welfare.

“It will support the finance sector to take into account environmental and social factors when making decisions on financial solutions, so environmental and social factors are integrated into funding decisions, products and processes,” Coates said.

The voluntary guidance could be used to assess sustainable agriculture risks and opportunities. It would be reviewed at the end of the year. Phase two would provide a final standard that could be used voluntarily.