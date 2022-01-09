Auckland start-up raises $900,000 to help grow its climate-friendly tech

A business that started weeks before the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown has raised $900,000 from investors for its climate-friendly approach.

Auckland-based technology start-up Frankie Technologies, whose software aims to make it easier for property owners and managers to extend the life of their buildings, took part in Creative HQ’s first Climate Response Accelerator last year.

The programme run by the Wellington innovative hub was designed to help entrepreneurs develop solutions for clean water, smarter resource use, and ultimately help tackle climate change.

Other start-ups to raise money from investors after the Creative HQ programme were carpooling website Hitch, and aluminium-ion battery developer TasmanIon.

Frankie came into existence in February 2020, weeks before the first lockdown.

“It actually went rather terribly but in hindsight was actually fantastic for our business,” said co-founder and chief executive Georgina Fenwicke​.

“We were looking at initially targeting office and retail as the primary property assets that we were going to look to maintain. Then obviously we needed to completely rethink that from about April [2020].”

On the face of it property maintenance might not seem the most obvious area to target for climate change, but it could play a big part in improving the environmental impact of cities, Fenwicke said.

“When you actually think of embodied carbon profiles, steel roofing, it could be concrete foundations, globally that’s about 37 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, so it’s not insignificant when you think about that.

“HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] as an energy consumer is around 7 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

“When you consider the profile of an industrial property and just how big they are, if we can ensure we can either extend the life of the building products within the building just through maintenance and/or get them to their useful life, I think it has the potential to have a huge impact on how cities operate.”

There were about 190 properties on the Frankie platform, with assets worth close to $1 billion, she said.

The company would use the money raised through the funding round to increase the size of the team and then take the software overseas.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Extending the life of big buildings and the products within them could have a big impact on how cities operate, says Fenwicke.

There were existing property maintenance tools internationally, but they were very complex, or had been built for accountants and not necessarily for property managers, Fenwicke said.

“I think the tools in the industry haven’t been thought about for a long time. So we work with a lot of property managers who are using Excel spreadsheets, and pen, paper and calendars.”

Fenwicke had worked on supply chains at business consultants Deloitte, then left for the United Kingdom where she worked for four years at Uber and helped build the business there, before returning home.

“We were about a year into being in market, and we had essentially developed a prototype and were working with customers here in Auckland. Then signing on and participating in the climate accelerator connected us to a whole bunch of mentors in this space that we were operating in.

“It then also connected us to a whole range of people in property and in government in Wellington, so it’s been an incredible programme to participate in.”

Teams from around the country were chosen to receive equity-free funding, mentorship, and the tools and resources needed to help advance each stage of their project.

Following the 12-week programme, a number of start-ups raised capital from sources including Icehouse Ventures, Pacific Channel, and the Angel Association.

“The amount of investment into these teams shows there’s a great deal of interest in climate technologies,” said Creative HQ’s general manager of startups, Luke Ball​.

“New Zealand needs to move to a more climate-friendly way of life, quickly. That’s why agile startups like these ones – innovating everything from batteries to carpooling apps – are so important and so exciting.”

Creative HQ will run its second Climate Response Accelerator in March.