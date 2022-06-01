Meet ‘The Beast’ turning wood waste into biofuel

New Zealand has a huge problem with wood waste. EnviroNZ's new facility has the solution.

Timber is estimated to make up 12.5 per cent of all waste going to New Zealand landfills each year. It's a growing environmental problem, but there is a solution – and they call it 'The Beast'.

This specialised piece of heavy machinery takes pride of place at a new construction and demolition waste processing facility in Auckland operated by EnviroWaste, part of the EnviroNZ group. The facility takes construction and demolition materials and sorts, processes and recycles them into repurposed products. 'The Beast' is fed truckloads of treated scrap wood and turns it into wood chips, which are then sent to a cement company who use it as biofuel.

SUPPLIED EnviroNZ's general manager of infrastructure, James Rutter says the new facility will change how wood waste is managed.

"We love The Beast, it's an amazing machine and an innovative solution to a significant environmental problem – it can chip up to 40 tonnes an hour, so it's fair to say it's going to fundamentally change the way we are able to manage wood waste," EnviroNZ's general manager of infrastructure, James Rutter says.

The machine will be kept busy, he says.

"Wood is a pretty widely used construction material and when buildings are being constructed, or when buildings are being demolished, there's always a lot of wood products that end up in the bin on a construction site and then get sent to landfill.

"Historically it's always been a big problem in New Zealand, and that's why this new facility is so exciting and very much needed. It makes sense to work with the industry to reduce carbon impact and drive positive change."

CORNEGE PHOTOGRAPHY New Zealand has a big wood waste problem with timber making up 12.5 per cent of all waste going to landfill.

And, here's some more good news: with environmental accountability becoming mainstream, EnviroNZ offers detailed waste reporting so businesses can get certifications such as Green Star.

"It's a total win-win for everyone: we make it easier for our customers to look after the environment and provide an alternative to landfill, and they in turn get certification credits and meet their compliance obligations," says Rutter.

The $2.5 million wood recovery project received $1 million in funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment. Its opening comes at a time when there are increasing costs to customers for waste going to landfill and increasing demands on businesses to reduce the environmental impacts of their operations, says Rutter.

CORNEGE PHOTOGRAPHY 'The Beast' is a machine that turns timber waste into wood chip that can be used for biofuel.

A large proportion of construction and building materials comes in the form of treated timber, which has to be carefully managed as it contains chemicals, says Rutter.

"Treated timber is a longstanding issue because there hasn't really been any outlets or beneficial reuse for it, so it's often just been mixed up with general waste and sent to landfills," he says.

CORNEGE PHOTOGRAPHY 'The Beast' is shreds the wood and turns it into renewable energy.

But by using 'the Beast', the wood processing facility is able to first strip treated wood of all metals like nails and screws before it's shredded and then sent to Golden Bay Cement for use as biofuel so it has a second life powering industry.

"Right now, it's really the only viable use for treated timber but it's a really, really good one. By using the wood waste as a replacement fuel, the cement company is able to offset the use of fossil fuels like coal. It's quite satisfying to see the Beast in action and know that all that wood would have ended up as landfill and here it is being turned into renewable energy."

CORNEGE PHOTOGRAPHY The wood chip is stored and then trucked to a cement plant to be used as biofuel.

The new wood processing facility is part of EnviroWaste's Bombay Resource Recovery Centre, located within easy access of the booming Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty "Golden Triangle". The facility receives and sorts timber, aggregate, concrete, metals and a broad range of other associated materials. Acting as a one-stop shop for construction waste that can be put to better use, there's also a concrete recycling facility on site. Currently the materials come here from EnviroWaste's transfer stations and Rutter says a dedicated wood collection service is coming soon for businesses.

Construction materials sorting and processing facilities like this one will increasingly become part of the future of the resource recovery industry, says Rutter.

"Moving forward I think we are going to see a big drop in the volume of construction and demolition materials going to landfill, particularly as the waste disposal levy continues to rise," he says. "It's going to become more and more commercially beneficial for developers and others in the building sector to use these kinds of resource processing and sorting facilities.

SUPPLIED EnviroWaste’s Bombay Resource Recovery Centre sits between Auckland and Waikato, close to the regions’ booming construction industry.

"EnviroNZ isn't a business that simply collects people's waste – we are using technology that fundamentally changes the way New Zealand manages resources and materials and we are continually innovating to find ways to support better environmental outcomes."

