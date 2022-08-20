Cruise ships say they are getting greener, but critics want faster change

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years.

The cruise industry is investing billions of dollars to make its global fleet carbon-neutral by 2050, but critics argue it is not moving fast enough to clean up its act.

Otago University academic Dr Inga Smith, who heads the climate change research network He Kaupapa Hononga was surprised when she recently revisited research done more than a decade ago.

By her calculations, a four-night cruise from Sydney to Auckland produced four times the CO2 emissions of flying between the two cities and staying four nights in a hotel.

“From a climate change perspective, going on a cruise ship is one of the worst holidays that you can take.”

Smith says the biggest difference is in the hotel component, which is about 11 times higher on a cruise ship, and even in a “best case” scenario for the largest most efficient cruise vessels, the contrast is stark.

“Taking a cruise ship from Sydney to Auckland is worse than flying business class for that distance, and then staying in a hotel that gets all of its energy from burning fossil fuels, including for things like waste water treatment and air conditioning.

“I remember being shocked when we first calculated how high cruise ships emissions were. Like most people, I knew that planes were not an environmentally friendly way to travel, and I'd heard that ships were better than planes, but that only turns out to be true in general for freight.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Pre-Covid, the cruise industry was worth an estimated $565 million a year to New Zealand.

Cutting emissions was discussed at the annual conference of the New Zealand Cruise Association which fell just days after the first large cruise ship of the season visited Auckland, ending a two-and-a-half year hiatus for the industry.

Cruise Lines International Association’s Australasian managing director Joel Katz talked of reducing waste, moving to high-tech fuels, such as green hydrogen or liquefied natural gas (LNG), and a shift to shore-power to avoid pollution from running engines in port.

However, LNG fuel is not available at New Zealand ports, and none offer plug-in electricity for cruise vessels.

The chances of them doing so any time soon look remote, given the A$60 million (NZ$66m) price tag for the first southern hemisphere shore power facility due to open in Sydney in 2024.

Auckland and Lyttelton port companies have both investigated shore power, and say it is likely to require public funding.

Tough new International Maritime Organisation emissions requirements for low sulphur fuel come into force here on August 26, and Maritime NZ will be monitoring compliance by all vessels.

The vast majority of cruise ships visiting our shores over the coming season will be fitted with “scrubbers” so they can continue using cheaper high sulphur fuel, switching to diesel and low sulphur varieties that meet emission limits when they have to.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, about three quarters of the global cruise fleet uses scrubber technology, and the same proportion of vessels operated by its 26 cruise line members have advanced wastewater treatment systems.

Mike Louagie/Ponant Ponant's luxury icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot, seen here in Antarctica, will visit New Zealand early next year. It is a rare zero emission vessel, running on liquid natural gas and battery power.

Katz could not provide a figure on how many cruise ships visiting New Zealand will be fitted with scrubbers which spray engine emissions with seawater and chemicals to remove pollutants.

In “closed-loop” systems, waste is held until it can be discharged into port holding facilities, but “open-loop” systems dump washwater back into the ocean, with or without further treatment.

The association’s website cites three independent studies, the most recent sponsored by the association, which conclude open-loop scrubbers have minimal impact on water and sediment quality.

But Friends of the Earth and the International Council on Clean Transportation both believe cruise lines should abandon the use of scrubbers, claiming they are simply converting air pollution into water pollution.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff A risk assessment by NIWA says discharges of acidic washwater from ships’ scrubbers are a potential risk for marine environments.

Friends of the Earths’ 2022 scorecard rates more than a dozen cruise lines that visit New Zealand on their sewage treatment, air pollution reduction, water quality compliance, and transparency. Two received a C-, and the rest were graded D+ to F.

Using 2019 data from satellites and ship registrations, the International Council on Clean Transportation produced an interactive map of washwater discharges by ships that had scrubbers installed by the end of 2020.

It estimated 13.2 million tonnes of washwater was discharged inside New Zealand’s territorial limit, and at Ports of Auckland, 508,000 tonnes was estimated as being from cruise ships out of a total of 601,699 tonnes.

Maritime NZ deputy chief executive regulatory framework Peter Brunt says those estimates generally align with the relative numbers of cruise versus other ships with scrubbers visiting New Zealand, but he could not comment on the validity of the discharge estimates or the methodology used.

The Ministry for the Environment is encouraging ships to use low sulphur fuel, and says those fitted with open-loop scrubbers should discharge washwater outside territorial waters, not close to shore.

It will continue to monitor the situation to see if further management is required in the wake of a risk assessment by Niwa done last year.

Niwa says washwater discharges from open-loop scrubbers represent a potential risk for marine environments, and by 2030 emission rates are expected to be about double the rates in 2020 for the 11 locations assessed.

Concentrations of copper and chromium were of most concern, and Niwa predicted they would exceed guidelines in the ports of Lyttelton, Tauranga and Auckland, and at Akaroa Harbour’s cruise ship anchorages.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cruise Line International Association members have made a commitment that 2008 carbon emission levels will be reduced by 40% by 2030.

Although some contaminants had potential to accumulate in fish and shellfish, none were expected to exceed health guidelines for human consumption.

Scrubber discharges in New Zealand coastal waters are regulated under the Resource Management Act with regional councils setting standards for their areas.

Environment Canterbury regional harbourmaster Jim Dilley says it is complex issue because, by law vessels are allowed to discharge “anything to do with propulsion of the ship,” but the council can stipulate what happens to those related to electricity generation.

Because none of the cruise vessels scheduled to visit Lyttelton is able to separate the electricity and propulsion scrubber discharges, Dilley says they have to burn low sulphur fuel.

“Before they get to the 12 [nautical] mile limit, we expect cruise ships to either be on a compliant fuel, or using a closed loop scrubber.

“In Canterbury we’re quite strict, you can't put anything into the sea unless its seawater, but other councils are not quite so strict.”

Rules for cruise visits to Akaroa Harbour have also tightened considerably, with vessels over 260 metres required to seek resource consent (none have), and the number of anchorages has halved to three.

Mapping of the seabed revealed that chains from cruise anchors were “ploughing it up” like a field with furrows about 80cm deep.

Dilley says further analysis will show what the seabed was like before being damaged, and that will help shape the future coastal plan.

“It could be all these amazing species, or it could be complete mudflat, we just don’t know.”