Watch live: NZ businesses to be recognised at Sustainable Business Awards

New Zealand’s most sustainable and forward-thinking companies will be recognised at the Sustainable Business Network’s annual awards on Wednesday night.

The event will be the organisation’s 20th annual award ceremony.

Previous winners of the supreme award include Community Finance in 2021, Northland private conservation retreat Tahi in 2020, and clothing firm Little Yellow Bird in 2019.

123RF The awards celebrate companies that have gone the extra mile to protect Aotearoa and the environment.

