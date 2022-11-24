Craft breweries leading the way in sustainable food production

Garage Project head brewer Pete Gillespie says looking into the details was crucial for small business owners looking to cut down on carbon emissions.

Craft beer breweries are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions and experts say their methods could help the wider food production industry.

Garage Project head brewer Pete Gillespie​ said his business had been working on sustainability for years, but recent developments in new technology had supercharged efforts.

A key way breweries could cut down on their carbon emissions was to use carbon capture technology to take the CO2 naturally emitted in the fermentation process, and reuse it to give the beer its fizz, Gillespie said.

International breweries have used CO2 capture for the last few years, but only recently had the technology become available to smaller brewers, he said.

“We have been watching this space for years and felt that the technology didn’t quite work for us. But suddenly we have got to the tipping point where we can invest in this kind of technology,” Gillespie​ said.

When the CO2 capture system became fully operational it would provide almost 80% of the business’ CO2.

Garage Project used about 40 tonnes of CO2 a year, and each tonne cost the business about $1800, the move made as much financial sense as it was sustainable, Gillespie​ said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru’s first dedicated beer and cider festival is everything they could have hoped for according to event director Simon Carter.

As well as carbon capture, Garage Project also switched its freight shipping from road to rail, and used less ink on its cardboard packaging, which was made from recycled products, he said.

Garage Project was a zero carbon business, which meant any carbon the business produced needed to be offset, he said.

“Being a zero carbon business requires you to scrutinise all activities in incredible detail. You then calculate your emissions, and then you offset it, but the goal is not to offset, it is to improve emissions,” Gillespie said.

Taking a highly detailed look at how a business was emitting carbon was crucial for every small business, he said.

“It is worth looking into the details, as even a small change can make a big difference.”

Sawmill Brewery owner Mike Sutherland​ said new sustainability technology was a “major opportunity” for smaller brewers.

Sutherland​ was looking at the problem of wastewater in the brewing process. The issue was a big one for the industry, because every litre of beer produced 5 litres of high strength wastewater.

Sawmill used the waste water to irrigate the farmland around the brewery, but recent research in partnership with Niwa revealed it might be able to be used to produce energy, Sutherland​ said.

“Because the wastewater is full of carbon, it emits methane or biogas. We have the opportunity to capture and to use it back in the brewery process to create heat,” Sutherland​ said.

Unsplash One litre of beer produces over 5 litres of waste water. Sawmill brewery owner Mike Sutherland has a plan to turn that waste water into energy.

Based on the research, waste water could potentially provide over 80% of the energy required by the brewery, he said.

Sutherland​ said these projects had the potential to innovate sustainability in the food and beverage industry, and brewers were just the people to push the boundaries.

“Brewers are very innovative people. Usually we innovate with beer flavours, but we are also pretty innovative engineers, and resourceful with our surroundings. I think these kinds of projects just speak to that,” Sutherland​ said.

Sustainable Business Network, project general manager, James Griffin​ said it was often smaller businesses that could influence change across an entire industry.

“Younger businesses can move faster and are more nimble. Some larger companies are more established and have larger volumes to process and so by their nature have systems that are more difficult to change,” Griffin​ said.

Smaller businesses were often responsible for huge innovative practices that were later taken up by larger businesses once they had been proven successful, he said.

If a smaller business could prove that it made environmental and financial sense to operate sustainable, then customers expected bigger businesses in an industry to follow suit, he said.