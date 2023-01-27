Lyttelton Port abandons plan to reduce carbon emissions with biodiesel

Lyttelton Port hoped to power its vehicles, including container straddles, with biodiesel, but it turns out there is not enough biodiesel to sustain a constant local supply.

Lyttelton Port has abandoned plans to power its machinery and vehicles with biodiesel, but it still hopes to replace diesel-guzzling equipment with electricity one day.

After eight months of in-house feasibility work, the Christchurch City Council-owned port found there was simply not enough biodiesel available to make the switch.

It also found engines in some of its machinery were not recommended for biodiesel.

The port hoped to reduce emissions by transitioning vehicles and machinery – like container straddles, coal-handling equipment, harbour tugs, trucks and utes – to the clean-burning diesel alternative.

In the past year, the port consumed 2.8 million litres of mineral diesel, which was ultimately responsible for nearly 80% of the port’s carbon emissions.

While the port is no longer pursuing biodiesel, it is now investigating electrification of its equipment.

Lyttelton Port chief corporate affairs officer Phil de Joux said the port remained committed to its target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Biodiesel is generally manufactured from waste vegetable cooking oils or animal tallows, and can be used on its own or blended with regular diesel.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lyttelton Port emitted 9470 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in the 2021-22 financial year.

The port’s eight months of feasibility work on biodiesel assessed a range of blends, de Joux said, including a mixture with 5% biodiesel and 20% biodiesel.

But there was simply not enough biodiesel available locally for a consistent supply – and importing it would create extra emissions, thus defeating the purpose of the switch, he said.

Some of the port’s latest generation diesel engines – such as those powering the port’s seven newest container straddles – were also not recommended for biodiesel by the engine manufacturer, he said.

“We found that it would not be feasible to transition our fleet or move forward with trialling biodiesel.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Lyttelton Port in Christchurch is nearing completion of the first stage of an $85 million expansion, which is being built on land that has been reclaimed over the past five years.

The port reported this decision to its owner, the Christchurch City Council, late last year. A biodiesel trial was a “carbon reduction” expectation set by the council and agreed by the port in official governance documents.

De Joux said the port was committed to reducing emissions and using resources more efficiently.

Its efforts would not only include biodiesel, but electric-powered equipment and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, he said.

“Although biodiesel has proven to be challenging, work towards battery electric continues.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port is now investigating the logistics and viability of electrification.

Lyttelton Port already has a fleet of passenger EVs, de Joux said, and the world’s first fully electric container straddles were now being trialled overseas.

“We expect these will play an important role in our future too.”

The port was now investigating the logistics and viability of electrification, including how it would reduce emissions, how it would affect the power grid, and how much it would cost, he said.

In the 2021-22 financial year, Lyttelton Port emitted 9470 tonnes of CO2 equivalent – an increase of 279 tonnes from the year before.

The port’s emissions are higher than other council-owned companies.

Christchurch Airport emitted 1538 tonnes of CO2 equivalent last year, while nationwide maintenance company Citycare emitted 8980 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

But, while the port’s emissions increased in 2021-22, so too did the number of containers that went through the terminal. In the end, the port’s emissions per container reduced by 7.3% from the prior year.

The port’s annual report said: “The out take of this is that, despite being unable to report an overall reduction to our carbon emissions for [2021-22], we have still made progress in improving operational efficiency and reducing our carbon intensity.”