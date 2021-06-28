Businesses welcome 'certainty' of plastics announcement

The Government’s plan to ban “problem plastics” gives businesses clarity on what they are expected to do and when, the head of a major supermarket chain says.

Environment Minister David Parker announced Sunday that single-use plastics, such as plates, bags, cotton buds, drinking straws, fruit labels and some polystyrene products would be banned in New Zealand.

The items would be phased out in three stages between late 2022 and July 2025 and a new fund will also be launched to help find alternatives to plastics.

Industry representatives welcomed the announcement, with many noting the work that was already being done towards cutting down the use of “problem plastics”.

READ MORE:

* Getting rid of plastic packaging: new guidelines for business

* Business community welcomes relaxation in alert levels

* Government plan to phase out single-use and problem plastics announced



Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quinn said his company had been committed to reducing the use of plastics for a while and had made steps in that direction. The co-operative operates Pak’n Save, New World and Four Square shops.

The first was getting rid of plastic shopping bags, another was making meat trays recyclable. The chain had also begun the process of removing single-use plastic produce bags from supermarkets.

The shops would start trials of reusable bags or crates as alternatives.

The business wanted to make the changes necessary, he said. “But the clarity that comes with the Government’s announcement today is helpful. It removes doubt, offers targets and sets out their expectations for us.”

Value and convenience remained at the top of most shoppers’ list, but conscious consumerism was also important, so it was a matter of balancing those requirements, he said.

Foodstuffs was working with suppliers and distributors and aimed to find a balance in both the plastics stock was delivered to supermarkets in and the way it was packaged for shoppers.

Murray Wilson/Stuff There are calls for a nationwider recycling standard.

“We want all of our packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. But it’s not simple. This helps us sort out our long-term plans for the future. And gets us thinking about bread bags, tags, bottles...”

It was also important to think about things like keeping foods safe and the impact on price, as well as convenience, he said.

“We are looking at all because it is about changing long term human behaviour. But we need to work together on this because it benefits all of us.”

Packaging New Zealand welcomed the announcement, too.

President Harry Burkhardt said the industry was already showing significant innovation in a bid to reduce single-use plastics and develop the “circular economy” and would welcome Government support.

“The $50 million Plastics Innovation Fund is a good start but Packaging NZ believes a nationwide recycling standard would be the greatest way of reducing the amount of plastics going to landfill.

“At the moment, local councils all have their own recycling rules and standards and this means far more packaging material ends up in landfill. New Zealand has poor recycling infrastructure and the ad hoc approach to recycling up and down the country has hampered the sector’s ability to do more in the resource recovery space,” Burkhardt said.

Packaging NZ also believes the Government should develop a national Packaging Strategy, rather than dealing with packaging solely as a producer of waste. New Zealand’s current aspirations to grow its export revenue in food and fibre from $47 billion to $53b over the next four years will require innovative packaging and solutions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Foodstuffs is phasing out single-use produce bags.

“The industry underpins our key export markets and is therefore critical to our economic wellbeing. We can’t afford to forget that as we move to tackle the waste issues our country is dealing with.

“Packaging waste is about 350,000 tonnes per year, out of a total 15.5 million tonnes - only 2 per cent of New Zealand’s total waste. We look forward to hearing more about the Government’s plans to tackle waste generated by our construction and demolition industries, which account for about 40 to 50 per cent of our total waste going to landfill.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said that many members were already incorporating more sustainable packaging options into their businesses

That was either because they supported this themselves or because customers were requesting it, she said.

Most packaging suppliers now offered a variety of cost-effective, sustainable options making it easier for businesses to comply with the new regulations, she said.

“For those that are still using materials due to be phased out there will be a period of transition to convert to more sustainable options, but with the range of options now available we don’t expect this will be too challenging.”