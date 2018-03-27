Men earn at least $3000 more than women every quarter

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter recently commented that "old white men" needed to "move on" from company boards.

New Zealand's middle of the road salary, across every industry, shows a solid margin between what men and women are paid.

According to Statistics New Zealand's latest data on the topic, the industry-wide pay gap in median earnings has stayed roughly the same amount since 2011.

For the past six years, the median male salary measured over a three-month period has been at least $3000 more than the median female salary for the past six years. There was a $3700 gap in the last quarter of 2016.

Human resources executives often say part of the problem can be attributed to the phenomenon of "pink zones" within an organisation, where women tend to cluster in lower-paying positions like administration.

READ MORE:

* Julie Anne Genter: Older, white men have a lot to contribute; they're not the only ones

* Minister for Women says old white men should 'move on' from company boards

* Achieving pay equity needs to be easier - government working group

* Chart: Forestry and mining only NZ industries where women are consistently paid more

Another part of the pay gap problem is the lack of women earning the salary of a top executive.

123RF There was a $3700 pay gap in the last quarter of 2016.

The backlash was swift after Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter said old white men should "move on" from the board seats of New Zealand companies.

New Zealand recently came 33rd in a recent survey of 35 countries for having some of the worst representation of females on company boards.

Consulting firm Grant Thornton International's annual Women in Business report, found New Zealand companies hit an all-time low in their proportion of women on leadership teams.

When the survey started in 2004, women made up 31 per cent of senior teams. That dropped to 20 per cent by 2017, and reduced to 18 per cent this year.

The issue of pay equity in New Zealand put in the spotlight last year by a group of care and support workers, led by 2018 New Zealander of the year Kristine Bartlett.

Bartlett lodged the claim against her employer Terranova Homes and Care in 2012 to address the past undervaluation of care and support work, which is mainly carried out by women.

In April last year, the previous government announced a historic $2 billion pay equity settlement for care and support workers in the aged and disability residential care, and home and community support, services. The Care and Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement bill passed into law in June 2017.

The new Government has also recently agreed to negotiate an agreement to extend the Care and Support Pay Equity Settlement to an estimated 3800 mental health and addiction workers across the country.

Learn more about the information shown above, and explore more charts, at Figure.NZ's site.

- Stuff