Consents for high density housing hits 23-year high while single dwelling consents fall

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Record levels of consents are being filed for high density housing, like these townhouses at Auckland's Hobsonville Point.

High density housing is set to take off in New Zealand, with consents for new townhouses, flats, and apartments hitting a 23-year high, Stats NZ says.

In the year ended February 2018 consents for high density housing "rose significantly" while consents for stand-alone houses fell slightly, Stats NZ said.

The number of apartments consented rose to 3166 in February - 29 per cent more than February last year, it said.

Consents for townhouses, flats, and units were up 12 per cent over the same period climbing to 5077 - the highest level since 1995.

In contrast, consents for new stand-alone houses were down 1.3 per cent to 21,052 in the past year.

However, they still accounted for two-thirds of all new homes.

For the year to February 31,245 new dwellings were consented - up 3.6 per cent from the previous year.

Economic data company Infometrics said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimated a national housing shortfall of about 71,000 homes, with more than half being in Auckland.

"Given expected levels of net migration, along with a lack of skilled workers, higher building costs, and tighter bank lending requirements, we don't expect the current level of house building to start nibbling into the shortfall for about two more years."

Last weekend the Government announced plans for up to 4000 high density homes to be built on 29.3 hectares of prime central Auckland land in the suburb of Mt Albert.

- Stuff