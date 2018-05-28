Gaming machine proceeds stack up to over $800 million every year

NATASHA MARTIN/STUFF If a venue's licence was granted before 2001, then it can have up to 18 pokie machines.

Kiwis have been spending over $800 million annually at gaming machines, excluding casinos, for the past five years.

Statistics from Internal Affairs (DIA) show the most popular months for gambling were from October to December. About $230m was gambled just in that period last year.

According to the DIA, gaming machines in pubs and clubs, outside a casino, represent 'Class 4' gambling, which the Gambling Act 2003 classifies as high-risk, high-turnover gambling.

Class 4 gambling can only be conducted by a corporate society, and only to raise money for charitable or non-commercial purpose.

READ MORE:

* Experts call for pokies to be banned in New Zealand pubs

* Gaming machine rules welcomed, but 'need to go further'

* Rawene Hotel bans pokies after mum playing the machines left her baby outside

In the first three months of 2018, about $210m was gambled, roughly $3m more than the same period last year.

A large proportion of the proceeds came from gambling machines at commercial venues such as TABs, 10 pin bowling venues or restaurants.

The rest was played away at non-commercial clubs like RSAs, sport clubs and workingmen's clubs.

Four out of five New Zealanders gamble, and one in five gamble weekly or more, according to Problem Gambling Foundation NZ.

A national gambling study from 2014 found that 2.5 per cent of adults were experiencing or at immediate risk of significant gambling related harm.

In the first three months of this year, gaming machine proceeds from Auckland made up about 30 per cent of the national total.

The second biggest was Wellington, at 4.43 per cent, and Tauranga was the third largest contributor at 3.9 per cent.

If a venue's licence was granted before 2001, then it can have up to 18 pokie machines. The maximum number is nine for those bars that got their licence after 2001.

Learn more about the information shown above, and explore more charts, at Figure.NZ's site.

- Stuff