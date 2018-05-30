More than half a million Airbnb bookings made in New Zealand last year

GETTY IMAGES Airbnb is becoming a significant driver of tourism in New Zealand.

Accommodation website Airbnb contributed $660 million to the New Zealand economy last year, a report says.

The report, prepared by Deloitte for Airbnb, said 578,000 stays were booked in New Zealand through Airbnb last year accounting for 1.5 million nights.

Airbnb is an online booking platform that allows members to find a place to stay, or list accommodation to rent.

Locally-owned websites such as Bookabach and holidayhouses.co.nz also compete in that market, but do not offer an international service. This makes Airbnb popular with overseas visitors.

About two thirds of all Airbnb bookings in New Zealand last year were made by international visitors. Visitors from Australia were the most prolific on Airbnb, making up 17 per cent of all bookings followed by the United States and China.

Airbnb guests spent $781m last year, representing 2.8 per cent of all tourism spending across New Zealand, the report said.

Property owners renting their homes on Airbnb pocketed a median additional income of $4400 a year.

The Airbnb sector "supports" about 6000 full time jobs, the report said.

A third of all New Zealand Airbnb bookings were made in Auckland and the average rating for Airbnb accommodation across New Zealand was 4.8 stars out of a possible five.​

