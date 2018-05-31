Inshore fishermen will join moves to reduce risk to protected species

Michael T Burt The inshore fishing fleet will adopt measures to reduce bycatch of protected species.

A programme to reduce the risk of catching protected marine species will be rolled out to New Zealand's inshore fishing fleet in the next two years.



The programme was announced on Thursday at the Federation of Commercial Fishermen Conference in Nelson and follows similar bycatch reduction programmes in the deepwater and surface long-line sectors.

The initiative has been developed with the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation and plans to have all inshore vessels equipped with an individual plan and the associated crew training by 2020.



Fisheries Inshore New Zealand chief executive Dr Jeremy Helson said while the vast majority of the estimated 400 vessels in the fleet already practised extensive mitigation measures, the programme extended the care the fleet was taking.

"We share our sea with birds, marine mammals, protected fish and marine reptiles and, on occasion will unavoidably capture some. We recognise these impacts and will do all we can to reduce harm to a minimum," he said.

Supplied Inshore Fisheries NZ chief executive Dr Jeremy Helson.

"The industry understands the importance of protecting birds and animals and there's certainly been a real acknowledgement of that - fishermen out there love seeing birds and animals around their boats - but they don't want to be catching them."

The programme will consist of a set of operational procedures for each fleet or sub-fleet.

These include a specific risk mitigation plan for each vessel, setting out how they will reduce risks through management of offal, waste, fish as well as from fishing gear and activity.

It will also involve a set of voluntary triggers or notifiable capture events to initiate a review of mitigation measures and an auditing of the programme on the water by a joint committee of MPI, DOC and industry representatives

MPI observers on vessels will report on whether they are operating according to the vessel plan.

"Mitigating risk to protected species is always very difficult, just because every vessel and fishery is different so the way that the risk manifests is so diverse - our experience is that generic solutions just don't work or if they do work they have to be they have to be so generic that they're not optimal," Helson said.

According to Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) figures released under the Official Information Act, nearly 10,500 animals from more than 70 different seabird species caught as commercial fishing bycatch in New Zealand waters in the past five years. The most common bycatch species are albatross, shearwaters and petrel.

About 4000 of all birds caught as bycatch were recorded by observers, with the rest reported by commercial fishing operators.

Helson said the inshore fisheries fleet supported the Minister for Conservation Eugenie Sage and Seafood New Zealand in pledging a zero bycatch goal.

He had received positive feedback from operators supporting the programme during visits to 14 regional ports in recent months.

"They've told us 'we get the issue, we want to do better and do the right thing and any help you can provide would be great."

However, Helson said the geographical spread and frequent trips undertaken by the inshore fleet would require some significant logistical work to ensure compliance going forward.

"It's going to take a bit of time to work through, but we're certainly not getting any major resistance."

- Stuff