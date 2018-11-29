Show us what we've done wrong, says Huawei

Andrew Little insists the decision to ban the tech giant Hauwei from Spark's 5G rollout isn't because the company is Chinese.

﻿

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei says it is seeking an urgent meeting with ministers and officials after the Government Communications Security Bureau blocked a proposal by Spark to use its equipment in a 5G mobile network.

Huawei NZ deputy managing director Andrew Bowater said it had not had "any formal notification or contact from the GCSB" and wanted the opportunity to "actively address any concerns and work together to find a way forward".

It was in the interests of "natural justice and fairness" that Huawei did have the opportunity to understand the Government's position and get clarification on the process from here, Bowater said in a statement.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP Huawei says the GCSB has not been in touch.

"There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by Huawei presented and we strongly reject the notion that our business threatens New Zealand in any way.

READ MORE:

* Huawei for dummies: China's tech company and why it's been banned by our spies

* Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters promises to clarify Huawei matter with China

* NZ's big call on Huawei - politics best explains 5G 'ban'

"We deserve the opportunity to have our voice heard," he said.

1 NEWS The US and Australia have made a similar move over the Chinese company.

​Huawei had acted in good faith since it was established in New Zealand in 2005, he said.

"We believe that our involvement in the telecommunications sector has benefited New Zealand's economy, businesses and consumers."

The biggest potential impact of Huawei being blocked from providing equipment in New Zealand would fall on consumers "both in terms of technology and price due to the lack of competition", he said.

​GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton effectively confirmed a statement by Spark on Wednesday that it had declined a proposal by Spark to use Huawei equipment in a 5G mobile network that Spark aims to have in operation in 2020.

The GCSB said it had identified "a significant network security risk" without naming Huawei.

The United States and Australian governments have placed blocks on Huawei competing for some business for several years, citing security concerns, but Huawei has attributed the US' stance to protectionism.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Government Communications Security Bureau director Andrew Hampton's next task may be to brief Spark on the reasoning behind its Huawei 5G block.

Spark was on Thursday still awaiting a full debriefing from the GCSB.

A "fact sheet" provided by the GCSB made it clear that the next step after that could be for Spark to explain how it could "prevent or mitigate" the risk the GCSB had identified. But alternatively it might withdraw its proposal.

If Spark did attempt to address the GCSB's concerns, the GCSB would then have to decide whether to refer the matter to the Minister responsible for GCSB, Andrew Little.

"The minister must have regard to different considerations from the director-general's determination, including the potential consequences that the direction may have on competition and innovation in telecommunication markets," the GCSB said.