Mānuka honey producers support 'spiking' prosecution

Beekeepers are welcoming a landmark court case aimed at keeping mānuka honey exports pure.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is taking honey exporter Evergreen Life to court for allegedly adulterating its honey with two synthetic compounds, DHA and MGO.

The two compounds in their natural form give the honey its famed anti-microbial properties. But the synthetic version of DHA has not been tested for food safety.

Evergreen recalled 18 of its products in 2016. MPI said at the time it had no health concerns about the products but that it was unlawful to add anything to honey.

The crackdown follows several years of soaring demand and prices for manuka honey, which led to "fake" mānuka honey on the market and tighter regulations at home for exporters.

News of the prosecution was picked up in British newspaper The Guardian, which Tony Wright, general manager of product access at Comvita, said was good for the industry's overseas reputation.

Supplied Apiculture NZ chief executive Karin Kos says adding to honey is rightly illegal.

"You want your markets to know that your government's on top of it and doing the right thing."

If the allegations were proven true, it was rare. "I've been in the industry for 11 years and this is the first time we've seen anything like this.

"We're certainly happy that MPI's proceeding in the way that they are because consumers deserve protection."

​Karin Kos, chief executive of Apiculture New Zealand, said she couldn't comment on the case specifically, but adding to honey was "not condoned".

"We support any action by Government to stamp out adulteration of honey and it's good to see our regulators take this seriously."

Other moves to protect the industry included the Government taking out a trademark on it in Britain, and regulated standards which came in for exported mānuka honey last year.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Manuka honey has become so lucrative that beehives have been stolen.

But the tighter regime has not been without some controversy, which has reportedly left some honey companies with stockpiles which can only be sold on the domestic market or as lower priced multi-floral honey overseas.

MPI is also now considering whether to make domestic sales of mānuka honey also meet the test.

Kos said there was always a lot of chatter about anything that's new, "but I would have to say that generally we support a robust regulatory definition ... It's an important stake in the ground."

Beekeeper Caleb Wright of Wrights Honey, agreed the ministry had "really stepped up their game"

He said there was not universal acceptance of the five markers used to define mānuka, and there was a lot more compliance including shed checks every six months.

Added to unpredictable weather and harvests, some companies were finding the expenses hard to take.

"It affects sales and puts a little more confusion in the markets of where mānuka honey's at, so it really has affected some businesses quite hard.

"But I guess the greater goal is to make sure we preserve the mānuka honey industry, so they are working for the greater good. but it does affect us short-term quite a bit."

Evergreen Life faces 71 charges and if convicted, could face a maximum of five years in jail or a fine of $500,000.