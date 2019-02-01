Lime wheels locking up could mark the beginning of the end for e-scooters

I'd hate to think what the consequences could have been if I was riding on the road and not a cycleway.

OPINION: As my Lime whizzed along the smooth surface of Auckland's western cycleway everything felt right in the world.

The sun was shining, the cycleway was quiet and I was making good time on my commute home from work – the first time I had attempted it on a Lime.

Little did I know I was about to come very close to being yet another ACC statistic, injured riding one of the infamous bright green Lime e-scooters that have been grabbing headlines ever since they rolled into New Zealand late last year.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF I will continue to ride Limes but do so knowing they could malfunction at any moment.

My scoot from Ponsonby to Waterview had been going well, and while the Lime suspension felt a little jolty, overall I was satisfied with its performance.

Until all of a sudden, disaster struck as the Lime turned from a machine of joy to an evil death trap with a mind of its own.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF These small lumps of rubber could lock up on you at any moment.

I was heading downhill, sailing over smooth white concrete at about 30kmh, when the front wheel locked up, sending me flying over the handle bars.

As I literally hit the ground running, miraculously I somehow managed to stay on my feet, as my Lime came crashing down beside me.

I couldn't believe what just happened. A mechanical fault on a hugely popular mode of transport endorsed by city councils around New Zealand and the world.

How was this possible? How many other users has this happened to? What caused this malfunction?

I picked the scooter up off the ground and continued on to my destination.

"Rate your journey?" the Lime app asked as my ride ended.

One star.

"Front wheel locked up while going full speed," I write in the box asking for feedback.

Other than telling a few friends about my wild ride, I parked the incident and didn't spend too much more time thinking about it.

Until a few weeks later, I see a news report that another Lime user was riding along an Auckland cycleway and the exact same thing happened to them.

After discussing it with a few colleagues I then find out that this isn't just happening in New Zealand but other parts of the world.

"Lime halts scooter service in Switzerland after possible software glitch throws users off mid-ride," one overseas headline reads.

What! Is this how the robots take over? Death by Lime?

But in all seriousness, if the front wheels of a certain car or motorbike model started locking up there would be a public outcry, politicians and agencies would scramble for answers and there would a national, possibly even global, recall.

So why not for e-scooters?

I asked Lime how many front wheel locking incidents there had been in New Zealand and what was being done to fix the problem, but did not get a response by the time of publishing.

Whatever the answer, action must be taken, and at a higher level than just the company.

If public safety is being put at risk unnecessarily due to faulty machines, than the New Zealand Transport Agency or local councils must investigate.

I'm still a fan of jumping on a Lime and will continue to ride at my own risk, but I will do so with the knowledge that these machines could fail me at any moment.

Limers beware.